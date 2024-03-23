Category:
ARC World Tour 2023 Finals: Full Guilty Gear Strive and Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising top results

Who will emerge with the championship at Long Beach?
Cale Michael
|
Published: Mar 23, 2024 01:18 am
Arc World Tour Finals 2023 banner.
Image via Arc System Works

All things Arc System Works are coming to a head at the ARC World Tour 2023 Finals where three different fighting games will crown a champion. From Guilty Gear Strive to Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes], the action all goes down in Long Beach, California.

Spread over three days from March 21 to 23, ArcSys split its biggest tournament into multiple parts to host other events alongside its tournaments. This included live activities, chances to play matches against the developers of several games, a concert, and more in the lead-up to top-level action for the two main games of the weekend—Guilty Gear Strive and Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising.

For GGST specifically, this is the end of the ARC World Tour 2023 circuit and will see the top 16 players in the world competing for their share of $100,000. We also got a glimpse at what is coming next for the game, with A.B.A. confirmed to be making her comeback on March 26. If you want to keep up with all of the top results for Guilty Gear Strive, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, and Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes], here is a full overview for every game—with live updating brackets. 

ARC World Tour 2023 Finals: Full Guilty Gear Strive standings and schedule

Arc World Tour Finals Granblue banner.
Granblue to Guilty Gear, ArcSys is on the menu. Image via Arc System Works

ARC World Tour 2023 Finals full Guilty Gear Strive standings

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstTBD$50,000
SecondTBD$20,000
ThirdTBD$10,000
FourthTBD$5,000
FifthTBD$2,500
SeventhTBD$1,500
NinthDaru_I-No, GOBOU, Leffen, Tiger_Pop$1,000
13thNBNHMR, Tyurara, ApologyMan, Jonathan Tene$750

ARC World Tour 2023 Finals full Guilty Gear Strive schedule and results

Playoffs

Get ready to see the Guilty Gear grind. Screenshot via Liquipedia
  • Semifinals
    • UMISHO vs Verix
    • TempestNYC vs Slash
  • Losers Round One
    • Aarondamac vs Leo.
    • PepperySplash vs Zando
  • Losers Round Two
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • Losers Round Three
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • Winners Finals
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • Losers Finals
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • Grand Finals
    • TBD vs. TBD

Group Stage

The top two players from each of the four groups move on to the playoffs, the bottom two are eliminated. 

The group results set the stage. Screenshot via Liquipedia

ARC World Tour 2023 Finals: Full Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising standings and schedule

ARC World Tour 2023 Finals full Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising standings

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstTBD$15,000
SecondTBD$6,000
ThirdTBD$3,000
FourthTBD$1,800
FifthTBD$1,200
SeventhTBD$900

ARC World Tour 2023 Finals full Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising schedule and results

Playoffs

This lineup is stacked and fresh. Screenshot via Liquipedia

ARC World Tour 2023 Finals: Full Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes] standings and schedule

ARC World Tour 2023 Finals full Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes] standings

PlacePlayerPrize
Firstknotts$4,000
SecondMario$2,000
ThirdLPT$1,000
FourthJasson Luna$800
FifthGcYoshi13, P4Lusinner$600
SeventhLuusei, Brone$500

ARC World Tour 2023 Finals full Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes] schedule and results

Playoffs

UNI2 kicked things off. Screenshot via Liquipedia

If you missed out on some of the other top fighting game action from the last month or so, you can also catch up on the SNK World Championship 2023 Finals or Capcom Cup X.

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.