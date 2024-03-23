ARC World Tour 2023 Finals: Full Guilty Gear Strive and Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising top results

All things Arc System Works are coming to a head at the ARC World Tour 2023 Finals where three different fighting games will crown a champion. From Guilty Gear Strive to Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes], the action all goes down in Long Beach, California.

Spread over three days from March 21 to 23, ArcSys split its biggest tournament into multiple parts to host other events alongside its tournaments. This included live activities, chances to play matches against the developers of several games, a concert, and more in the lead-up to top-level action for the two main games of the weekend—Guilty Gear Strive and Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising.

For GGST specifically, this is the end of the ARC World Tour 2023 circuit and will see the top 16 players in the world competing for their share of $100,000. We also got a glimpse at what is coming next for the game, with A.B.A. confirmed to be making her comeback on March 26. If you want to keep up with all of the top results for Guilty Gear Strive, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, and Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes], here is a full overview for every game—with live updating brackets.

ARC World Tour 2023 Finals: Full Guilty Gear Strive standings and schedule

Granblue to Guilty Gear, ArcSys is on the menu. Image via Arc System Works

ARC World Tour 2023 Finals full Guilty Gear Strive standings

Place Player Prize First TBD $50,000 Second TBD $20,000 Third TBD $10,000 Fourth TBD $5,000 Fifth TBD $2,500 Seventh TBD $1,500 Ninth Daru_I-No, GOBOU, Leffen, Tiger_Pop $1,000 13th NBNHMR, Tyurara, ApologyMan, Jonathan Tene $750

ARC World Tour 2023 Finals full Guilty Gear Strive schedule and results

Playoffs

Get ready to see the Guilty Gear grind. Screenshot via Liquipedia

Semifinals UMISHO vs Verix TempestNYC vs Slash

Losers Round One Aarondamac vs Leo. PepperySplash vs Zando

Losers Round Two TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

Losers Round Three TBD vs. TBD

Winners Finals TBD vs. TBD

Losers Finals TBD vs. TBD

Grand Finals TBD vs. TBD



Group Stage

The top two players from each of the four groups move on to the playoffs, the bottom two are eliminated.

The group results set the stage. Screenshot via Liquipedia

ARC World Tour 2023 Finals: Full Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising standings and schedule

ARC World Tour 2023 Finals full Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising standings

Place Player Prize First TBD $15,000 Second TBD $6,000 Third TBD $3,000 Fourth TBD $1,800 Fifth TBD $1,200 Seventh TBD $900

ARC World Tour 2023 Finals full Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising schedule and results

Playoffs

This lineup is stacked and fresh. Screenshot via Liquipedia

ARC World Tour 2023 Finals: Full Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes] standings and schedule

ARC World Tour 2023 Finals full Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes] standings

Place Player Prize First knotts $4,000 Second Mario $2,000 Third LPT $1,000 Fourth Jasson Luna $800 Fifth GcYoshi13, P4Lusinner $600 Seventh Luusei, Brone $500

ARC World Tour 2023 Finals full Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes] schedule and results

Playoffs

UNI2 kicked things off. Screenshot via Liquipedia

If you missed out on some of the other top fighting game action from the last month or so, you can also catch up on the SNK World Championship 2023 Finals or Capcom Cup X.

