ARC World Tour 2023 Finals: Full Guilty Gear Strive and Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising top results

All things Arc System Works are coming to a head at the ARC World Tour 2023 Finals where three different fighting games will crown a champion. From Guilty Gear Strive to Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes], the action all goes down in Long Beach, California.
Spread over three days from March 21 to 23, ArcSys split its biggest tournament into multiple parts to host other events alongside its tournaments. This included live activities, chances to play matches against the developers of several games, a concert, and more in the lead-up to top-level action for the two main games of the weekend—Guilty Gear Strive and Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising.
For GGST specifically, this is the end of the ARC World Tour 2023 circuit and will see the top 16 players in the world competing for their share of $100,000. We also got a glimpse at what is coming next for the game, with A.B.A. confirmed to be making her comeback on March 26. If you want to keep up with all of the top results for Guilty Gear Strive, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, and Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes], here is a full overview for every game—with live updating brackets.
ARC World Tour 2023 Finals: Full Guilty Gear Strive standings and schedule
ARC World Tour 2023 Finals full Guilty Gear Strive standings
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|First
|TBD
|$50,000
|Second
|TBD
|$20,000
|Third
|TBD
|$10,000
|Fourth
|TBD
|$5,000
|Fifth
|TBD
|$2,500
|Seventh
|TBD
|$1,500
|Ninth
|Daru_I-No, GOBOU, Leffen, Tiger_Pop
|$1,000
|13th
|NBNHMR, Tyurara, ApologyMan, Jonathan Tene
|$750
ARC World Tour 2023 Finals full Guilty Gear Strive schedule and results
Playoffs
- Semifinals
- UMISHO vs Verix
- TempestNYC vs Slash
- Losers Round One
- Aarondamac vs Leo.
- PepperySplash vs Zando
- Losers Round Two
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- Losers Round Three
- TBD vs. TBD
- Winners Finals
- TBD vs. TBD
- Losers Finals
- TBD vs. TBD
- Grand Finals
- TBD vs. TBD
Group Stage
The top two players from each of the four groups move on to the playoffs, the bottom two are eliminated.
ARC World Tour 2023 Finals: Full Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising standings and schedule
ARC World Tour 2023 Finals full Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising standings
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|First
|TBD
|$15,000
|Second
|TBD
|$6,000
|Third
|TBD
|$3,000
|Fourth
|TBD
|$1,800
|Fifth
|TBD
|$1,200
|Seventh
|TBD
|$900
ARC World Tour 2023 Finals full Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising schedule and results
Playoffs
ARC World Tour 2023 Finals: Full Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes] standings and schedule
ARC World Tour 2023 Finals full Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes] standings
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|First
|knotts
|$4,000
|Second
|Mario
|$2,000
|Third
|LPT
|$1,000
|Fourth
|Jasson Luna
|$800
|Fifth
|GcYoshi13, P4Lusinner
|$600
|Seventh
|Luusei, Brone
|$500
ARC World Tour 2023 Finals full Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes] schedule and results
Playoffs
If you missed out on some of the other top fighting game action from the last month or so, you can also catch up on the SNK World Championship 2023 Finals or Capcom Cup X.