SNK World Championship 2023 Finals: Full King of Fighters XV standings and top results

Three days of action will now end with a new King of Fighters XV Champion being named in Los Angeles as the top players in the world face off at the SNK World Championship 2023 Finals. Here is a full breakdown of the live scores, with a full list of players as they exit the bracket.

Recommended Videos

From the multitude of Mexican players to the supercharged lineup of competitors from Asia, KoF’s 2023 championships have brought the global FGC together.

The Last Chance Qualifier kicked things off, leaving 32 players fighting it out for their share of $175,000 on March 16 and 17.

SNK World Championship 2023 Finals: Full King of Fighters XV standings and schedule

From LA to the global stage. Screenshot via El Colt on Twitter

SNK World Championship 2023 Finals full standings

Place Player Prize First Laggia $50,000 Second M’ $20,000 Third Xiao Hai $15,000 Fourth SCORE $10,000 Fifth pineapple, ET $5,000 Seventh KoferoHonesto, TheGio $4,000 Ninth PAKO, Tamago, Lacid, ZJZ $3,500 13th Kitsune971, InfernoKong, sooa, ViolentKain $3,000 17th MadKOF, Koopa, El Rosa, Dai, Toshi, Juan KOF, mok, Seis mx $2,500 25th DarkAngel, FKang, CoreValues, FReZZer, Kami Jones, ChenChen, UREZS, Yunwu $2,000

SNK World Championship 2023 Finals full schedule and results

The final bracket. Screenshot via Liquipedia

Quarterfinals SCORE vs KoferoHonesto: SCORE 2-0 Lacid vs Xiao Hai: Xiao Hai 2-1 Tamago vs M’: M’ 2-1 Laggia vs PAKO: Laggia 2-1

Losers Round One Kitsune971 vs pineapple: pineapple 2-0 IngernoKong vs TheGio: TheGio 2-0 Sooa vs ET: ET 2-1 ViolentKain vs ZJZ: ZKZ 2-0

Losers Round Two PAKO vs pineapple: pineapple 2-0 Tamago vs TheGio: TheGio 2-1 Lacid vs ET: ET 2-0 KaferoHonesto vs ZJZ: KoferoHonesto 2-0

Semifinals SCORE vs Xiao Hai: Xiao Hai 2-0 M’ vs Laggia: M’ 2-0

Losers Round Three Pineapple vs TheGio: pineapple 2-0 ET vs KoferoHonesto: ET 2-0

Losers Round Four SCORE vs pineapple: SCORE 2-0 Laggia vs ET: Laggia 2-1

Winners Finals Xiao Hai vs M’: M’ 3-0

Losers Round Five SCORE vs Laggia: Laggia 2-0

Losers Finals XIao Hai vs Laggia: Laggia 3-0

Grand Finals M’ vs Laggia: Laggia 3-0 [Bracket Reset] [Bracket Reset] M’ vs Laggia: Laggia 3-2



You can watch all the SNK World Championship 2023 on Twitch or YouTube as SNK crowns its next King of Fighters.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more