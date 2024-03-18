Category:
SNK World Championship 2023 Finals: Full King of Fighters XV standings and top results

Another clash between the best in the world.
Cale Michael
Published: Mar 17, 2024 07:49 pm
King of Fighters 2023 Finals
Three days of action will now end with a new King of Fighters XV Champion being named in Los Angeles as the top players in the world face off at the SNK World Championship 2023 Finals. Here is a full breakdown of the live scores, with a full list of players as they exit the bracket.

From the multitude of Mexican players to the supercharged lineup of competitors from Asia, KoF’s 2023 championships have brought the global FGC together.

The Last Chance Qualifier kicked things off, leaving 32 players fighting it out for their share of $175,000 on March 16 and 17.

SNK World Championship 2023 Finals: Full King of Fighters XV standings and schedule

A photo of the SNK Championship venue in 2023.
SNK World Championship 2023 Finals full standings

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstLaggia$50,000
SecondM’$20,000
ThirdXiao Hai$15,000
FourthSCORE$10,000
Fifthpineapple, ET$5,000
SeventhKoferoHonesto, TheGio$4,000
NinthPAKO, Tamago, Lacid, ZJZ$3,500
13thKitsune971, InfernoKong, sooa, ViolentKain$3,000
17thMadKOF, Koopa, El Rosa, Dai, Toshi, Juan KOF, mok, Seis mx$2,500
25thDarkAngel, FKang, CoreValues, FReZZer, Kami Jones, ChenChen, UREZS, Yunwu$2,000

SNK World Championship 2023 Finals full schedule and results

King of Fighters 2023 Champion Bracket
  • Quarterfinals
    • SCORE vs KoferoHonesto: SCORE 2-0
    • Lacid vs Xiao Hai: Xiao Hai 2-1
    • Tamago vs M’: M’ 2-1
    • Laggia vs PAKO: Laggia 2-1
  • Losers Round One
    • Kitsune971 vs pineapple: pineapple 2-0
    • IngernoKong vs TheGio: TheGio 2-0
    • Sooa vs ET: ET 2-1
    • ViolentKain vs ZJZ: ZKZ 2-0
  • Losers Round Two
    • PAKO vs pineapple: pineapple 2-0
    • Tamago vs TheGio: TheGio 2-1
    • Lacid vs ET: ET 2-0
    • KaferoHonesto vs ZJZ: KoferoHonesto 2-0
  • Semifinals
    • SCORE vs Xiao Hai: Xiao Hai 2-0
    • M’ vs Laggia: M’ 2-0
  • Losers Round Three
    • Pineapple vs TheGio: pineapple 2-0
    • ET vs KoferoHonesto: ET 2-0
  • Losers Round Four
    • SCORE vs pineapple: SCORE 2-0
    • Laggia vs ET: Laggia 2-1
  • Winners Finals
    • Xiao Hai vs M’: M’ 3-0
  • Losers Round Five
    • SCORE vs Laggia: Laggia 2-0
  • Losers Finals
    • XIao Hai vs Laggia: Laggia 3-0
  • Grand Finals
    • M’ vs Laggia: Laggia 3-0 [Bracket Reset]
    • [Bracket Reset] M’ vs Laggia: Laggia 3-2

You can watch all the SNK World Championship 2023 on Twitch or YouTube as SNK crowns its next King of Fighters.

