All SPYxFAMILY Code: White Street Fighter 6 avatars and items

If you haven’t jumped into the Battle Hub in a few months, you might have missed all of the crossover events Street Fighter 6 has been having with various brands. The latest content drop is to promote the new SPY×FAMILY movie, which means you can get some awesome items for a limited time.

The SPY×FAMILY CODE: White SF6 crossover went live on Jan. 9 and is set to end on Jan. 31. This adds multiple new avatar items, photo frames, stickers, and titles that can be purchased or unlocked during the event period. They will all be removed from the in-game shop once the collab ends—outside of a few exceptions that should stick around. Here is a full guide to what you can get during this event and the costs for each item, including the free Avatar Codes for Loid and Yor Forger.

Street Fighter 6: All SPY×FAMILY CODE: White avatars, items, and costs

Anya isn’t in the game, but you can still have her cheering you on. Image via Capcom

All items and costs in the Street Fighter 6 SPY×FAMILY CODE: White collab

Basically every item in the Street Fighter 6 SPY×FAMILY CODE: White collab is free-to-claim. This includes a set of avatar codes that will let you look like Loid and Yor Forger—though you need to purchase their outfits first to get the full effect.

Street Fighter 6 SPY×FAMILY CODE: White Loid Forger and Yor Forger avatar codes

Yes, they might not be perfect representations of the SPY×FAMILY characters. But you can automatically make your avatar look relatively close to Loid and Yor Forger thanks to Capcom providing avatar codes for them as part of this collab. The clothing is still sold in the Collaboration Booth, but you can enter these at any time to get an avatar that fits the bill for the show’s respective spy or assassin.

Collection Method Items Loid Forger Avatar Code SPY_SF6_LOID Yor Forger Avatar Code SPY_SF6_YOR

Loid Forger’s custom avatar looks pretty sharp. Image via Capcom If you want to recreate any element of Loid, you can look at the details. Image via Capcom Loid’s avatar is very detailed in its build. Image via Capcom

Free items and how to claim them in Street Fighter 6 SPY×FAMILY CODE: White collab

Once you open Street Fighter 6 and connect to the internet, you will automatically see a notice board with information about ongoing events and new information. Clicking on the SPYxFAMILY collab notice will let you claim a handful of items for free.

Collection Method Items Event Notice Board at login “Hero Who Casts No Shadow” Player Title

“I Will Show You No Mercy!” Player Title

“It’s a Pweasure to Meet You” Player Title

“So Cool!” Player Title

SPYxFAMILY Stickers 1 through 11

SPYxFAMILY Anya Frame

SPYxFAMILY Loid Frame

SPYxFAMILY Yor Frame Loid and Yor Forger hairstyles Unlocked automatically in the avatar creation menu.

Street Fighter 6 SPY×FAMILY CODE: White collab shop items and costs

Yor’s avatar design looks a bit cursed compared to Loid’s. Image via Capcom You can look at the specifics and make some changes if you want. Image via Capcom You might want to swap some stuff once you use the code. Image via Capcom

After a brief conversation with the clerk at the Collaboration Booth in the Battle Hub, which is located on the left side of the hub and has decorations based on the ongoing event, you can spend Drive Tickets to purchase new avatar items.