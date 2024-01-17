Category:
All SPYxFAMILY Code: White Street Fighter 6 avatars and items

Piling on the action with even more collaborations.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Jan 17, 2024 05:49 am
Yor Forger and Chun-Li clashing in a Street Fighter 6 collab promo.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Capcom

If you haven’t jumped into the Battle Hub in a few months, you might have missed all of the crossover events Street Fighter 6 has been having with various brands. The latest content drop is to promote the new SPY×FAMILY movie, which means you can get some awesome items for a limited time. 

The SPY×FAMILY CODE: White SF6 crossover went live on Jan. 9 and is set to end on Jan. 31. This adds multiple new avatar items, photo frames, stickers, and titles that can be purchased or unlocked during the event period. They will all be removed from the in-game shop once the collab ends—outside of a few exceptions that should stick around. Here is a full guide to what you can get during this event and the costs for each item, including the free Avatar Codes for Loid and Yor Forger

Street Fighter 6: All SPY×FAMILY CODE: White avatars, items, and costs

A player performing a Hadoken with Anya in Street Fighter 6.
Anya isn’t in the game, but you can still have her cheering you on. Image via Capcom

All items and costs in the Street Fighter 6 SPY×FAMILY CODE: White collab

Basically every item in the Street Fighter 6 SPY×FAMILY CODE: White collab is free-to-claim. This includes a set of avatar codes that will let you look like Loid and Yor Forger—though you need to purchase their outfits first to get the full effect.

Street Fighter 6 SPY×FAMILY CODE: White Loid Forger and Yor Forger avatar codes

Yes, they might not be perfect representations of the SPY×FAMILY characters. But you can automatically make your avatar look relatively close to Loid and Yor Forger thanks to Capcom providing avatar codes for them as part of this collab. The clothing is still sold in the Collaboration Booth, but you can enter these at any time to get an avatar that fits the bill for the show’s respective spy or assassin. 

Collection MethodItems
Loid Forger Avatar CodeSPY_SF6_LOID
Yor Forger Avatar CodeSPY_SF6_YOR

Free items and how to claim them in Street Fighter 6 SPY×FAMILY CODE: White collab

Once you open Street Fighter 6 and connect to the internet, you will automatically see a notice board with information about ongoing events and new information. Clicking on the SPYxFAMILY collab notice will let you claim a handful of items for free.

Collection MethodItems
Event Notice Board at login“Hero Who Casts No Shadow” Player Title
“I Will Show You No Mercy!” Player Title
“It’s a Pweasure to Meet You” Player Title
“So Cool!” Player Title
SPYxFAMILY Stickers 1 through 11
SPYxFAMILY Anya Frame
SPYxFAMILY Loid Frame
SPYxFAMILY Yor Frame
Loid and Yor Forger hairstylesUnlocked automatically in the avatar creation menu. 

Street Fighter 6 SPY×FAMILY CODE: White collab shop items and costs

After a brief conversation with the clerk at the Collaboration Booth in the Battle Hub, which is located on the left side of the hub and has decorations based on the ongoing event, you can spend Drive Tickets to purchase new avatar items. 

ItemCost
Twilight’s Suit (Loid Forger Outfit)500 Drive Tickets
Thron Princess’ Dress (Yor Forger Outfit)500 Drive Tickets

related content

Read Article All Tekken 8 editions and pre-order bonuses compared
Chevalier using earpiece in Tekken 8
Category:
FGC
FGC
Tekken
Tekken
All Tekken 8 editions and pre-order bonuses compared
Cale Michael Cale Michael Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Tekken 8: Full character roster and DLC roadmap
Tekken 8 Jin Kazama clenching his fist as red electricity crackles around it
Category:
FGC
FGC
Tekken
Tekken
Tekken 8: Full character roster and DLC roadmap
Cale Michael Cale Michael Jan 15, 2024
Read Article Tekken World Tour Finals 2023: All results, standings, and Tekken 8 announcements
Arslan Ash showing his respects at the Tekken World Tour Finals.
Category:
FGC
FGC
Tekken World Tour Finals 2023: All results, standings, and Tekken 8 announcements
Cale Michael Cale Michael Jan 14, 2024
Read Article Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to get new update with Tears of the Kingdom, Xenoblade Spirits
Newer Nintendo games getting a spotlight in Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Category:
FGC
FGC
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to get new update with Tears of the Kingdom, Xenoblade Spirits
Cale Michael Cale Michael Jan 10, 2024
Read Article Masahiro Sakurai to end YouTube channel this year, sparking hope for Super Smash Bros. return
Masahiro Sakurai smiling during a YouTube presentation.
Category:
FGC
FGC
Masahiro Sakurai to end YouTube channel this year, sparking hope for Super Smash Bros. return
Cale Michael Cale Michael Jan 10, 2024

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.