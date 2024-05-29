All MultiVersus The Joker’s Ruse missions, listed

The Joker’s Ruse event in MultiVersus is in full swing, and it lasts all the way until June 8. The challenges involved will refresh every day, so it might be a little tricky to keep on top of them.
Let’s check out the current missions you need to complete in MultiVersus to make your way through The Joker’s Ruse event.
The Joker’s Ruse event missions in MultiVersus
|Mission
|Amount of times the mission task needs to be completed
|The Joker’s Ruse event points earned on completion
|Play as Banana Guard
|Two
|400
|Play a Looney Tunes character
|Four
|400
|Play in the Batcave
|Three
|600
|Win PvP games
|Two
|200
|Hit neutral attacks
|14
|600
At the time of writing, the “Play as Banana Guard” mission is bugged as it does not register when players are playing as Banana Guard. No matter whether you play PvP or PvE, the game doesn’t seem to recognize it when players use the character. There is currently no workaround for this bug, but hopefully, the developers are working on a fix.
We’ll make sure to keep this mission list updated when the challenges are refreshed every 24 hours.