All MultiVersus The Joker’s Ruse missions, listed

The Joker’s Ruse event in MultiVersus is in full swing, and it lasts all the way until June 8. The challenges involved will refresh every day, so it might be a little tricky to keep on top of them.

Let’s check out the current missions you need to complete in MultiVersus to make your way through The Joker’s Ruse event.

The Joker’s Ruse event missions in MultiVersus

You’ll know which challenges are related to The Joker’s Ruse, as they have an image of the Joker on the right, as you can see above. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Mission Amount of times the mission task needs to be completed The Joker’s Ruse event points earned on completion Play as Banana Guard Two 400 Play a Looney Tunes character Four 400 Play in the Batcave Three 600 Win PvP games Two 200 Hit neutral attacks 14 600

At the time of writing, the “Play as Banana Guard” mission is bugged as it does not register when players are playing as Banana Guard. No matter whether you play PvP or PvE, the game doesn’t seem to recognize it when players use the character. There is currently no workaround for this bug, but hopefully, the developers are working on a fix.

We’ll make sure to keep this mission list updated when the challenges are refreshed every 24 hours.

