All MultiVersus The Joker’s Ruse missions, listed

See through the ruse to win rewards
The Joker’s Ruse event in MultiVersus is in full swing, and it lasts all the way until June 8. The challenges involved will refresh every day, so it might be a little tricky to keep on top of them. 

Let’s check out the current missions you need to complete in MultiVersus to make your way through The Joker’s Ruse event

The Joker’s Ruse event missions in MultiVersus

An in game image of missions from MultiVersus
Screenshot by Dot Esports.
MissionAmount of times the mission task needs to be completedThe Joker’s Ruse event points earned on completion
Play as Banana GuardTwo400
Play a Looney Tunes characterFour400
Play in the BatcaveThree600
Win PvP gamesTwo200
Hit neutral attacks14600

At the time of writing, the “Play as Banana Guard” mission is bugged as it does not register when players are playing as Banana Guard. No matter whether you play PvP or PvE, the game doesn’t seem to recognize it when players use the character. There is currently no workaround for this bug, but hopefully, the developers are working on a fix.

We’ll make sure to keep this mission list updated when the challenges are refreshed every 24 hours. 

