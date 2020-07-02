2GGaming bans D1, Keitaro, Nairo, Cinnpie, and more following allegations

2GGaming has banned nearly every FGC player from competing that is facing serious sexual assault allegations, including D1, Keitaro, Nairo, Cinnpie, and several others who have all faced varying degrees of sexual assault, harassment, and other allegations over the past two days.

Not only does this include the newer allegations that are still being dealt within the community, but it also brings up two older cases that 2GG had previously dealt with. The first of which is Scott “S2H” Castro, who was previously temporarily banned from 2GG events.

Within the last 24 hours, representatives for 2GG were able to gather the necessary information and banned him fully from all 2GGaming events and all partnered 2GGaming events where the organization can enforce its own ban list.

“During our initial investigations we had skewed information from the alleged victim’s side,” 2GG said. “Due to us not being able to speak to the victim’s party and not being able to get confirmation as to what information was valid, we overturned a temporary ban on S2H. Within the last 24 hours, we have been able to speak to the victim and now having all the information needed to re-instate the ban effective immediately.”

Additionally, 2GG is also no longer using its SoCal Safety Panel and will be doing its part to help create anew panel that will help handle all future allegations and misconduct. This will not, however, impact the organization’s support and reliance on the Super Smash Bros. Code of Conduct panel while building this new, independent group.

“For clarification, we have and will continue to report instances of abuse to the CoC regardless of where the information came from (victim, 3rd party, or the attacker,)” 2GG said. We will however confirm with the alleged victim first before reporting anything to anyone out of respect to them.”

As of now, here is the list of people 2GG has banned from all future events, though it is not limited to just these additions.

S2H

Xzax

Cinnpie

Nairo

Keitaro

D1

2GG is also implementing new safety measures, including revised alcohol and parental consent regulations. More details on those changes will be announced when in-person events start back up.