Will Final Fantasy 16 come to PS4?

Final Fantasy 16 is finally out for all PlayStation 5 fans to enjoy. The latest title in the storied franchise is a timed exclusive on PS5, meaning that it will not be available on any other platforms for a little bit. Some fans are wondering, however, if this applies to PlayStation 4 as well.

FF16 is not on PS4 on launch day, which might be frustrating for those who have not been able to upgrade to a current-gen console. Of course, with FF16 being a PlayStation exclusive, there is some hope among the PlayStation community that the developers will make the game available on the popular last-gen console sometime down the line. I will go over if there is any chance of this happening in my guide below.

Is Final Fantasy 16 ever releasing on PS4?

At this time, we know that FF16 has launched exclusively on PS5 and will eventually arrive on PC. The developers at Square Enix have confirmed a PC port is coming sometime in 2024 after the timed exclusivity for the PS5 has expired. There is also some speculation that an Xbox Series X port could also arrive around the time the PC port is released, but there is no concrete information on that right now.

That just leaves the last-gen consoles, specifically the PS4. Unfortunately, we have heard nothing about Square Enix developing any sort of PS4 port for FF16.

While the developers haven’t come out to officially say this, it’s fairly easy to read between the lines. With how graphically and technologically advanced FF16 is, it would be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to get a stable build of the game running on a PS4 Pro, let alone a regular PS4. It also appears that the developers have designed the game with the PS5 solely in mind.

This seems to be the current trend in the AAA video game industry. Microsoft recently said that Xbox development studios will no longer be developing games for the Xbox One. Sony has not said anything as concrete as that, but logic would dictate that Sony studios would also be following the same general path.

Of course, without a definitive answer from Square Enix, we can’t completely rule out that FF16 could see a last-gen port arrive sometime in the future. That possibility remains bleak, though, and I would suggest not holding your breath for too long on FF16 showing up on PS4 at all.

