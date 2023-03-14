When is the Final Fantasy XIV weekly reset?

There are plenty of activities to do in Final Fantasy XIV, but some of them have timers on them, including weekly tasks such as the newest Alliance Raid, Cactpot, Fashion Report, or Tomestone caps. Some timers are also daily, and it can be confusing what resets at which time.

For weeklies, the reset timers change depending on your time zone every Tuesday. Daylight saving time also affects this, so if you are in an area that uses a time shift, you’ll need to shift it forward one hour during the period when daylight savings is in effect.

Final Fantasy XIV weekly reset, explained

During standard time, weekly reset happens every Tuesday at 2am CT. During daylight saving time, it will shift to 3am CT, and all other timers will shift as well. Anything scheduled, such as Eternal Bonding Ceremonies, will remain at the time listed on the invitation regardless of a time shift. Eternal Bonding invitations will be shown in your local time and will not shift with daylight savings.

Daily resets happen each day for things like dailies, Beast Tribes, Mini Cactpot, Island Sanctuaries, and more. Some dailies have different timers than others, but for the two main parts of players’ routines, roulettes and Beast Tribes, those reset at 9am CT during standard time.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Luckily, there’s an easy way to check for when most things reset. Pressing CTRL+U will bring up the timers screen. It will tell you how much time you have left before it resets, and whether it’s incomplete or not. Duties like your next Grand Company mission, Ventures, Map gathering allowance, and Leve Allowances are all listed there. The Estate tab will also show you what the housing lottery period is and how long before any housing you own is automatically demolished.

For those who want an overview of what is available daily and weekly, the FFXIV Wiki has a page that gives all of the tasks and what you’ll earn from them.