How to check the automatic demolition timer in FFXIV

After over a year where players didn’t need to worry about their individual player housing, automatic demolition is returning to Final Fantasy XIV. Those who don’t want to lose their very lucrative housing plots will need to start paying attention to the demolition timer.

Those who have won a house in the lottery over the last year haven’t had to worry about their housing since it’s been paused since December 2021. An entirely new North American Data Center and a completely new housing area were added in the time that the pause on automatic demolition was in effect. These two additions created thousands of new plots for players to grab up, and many of them will be in danger of the automatic demolition if they don’t pay attention.

Players have 30 days to enter their houses before the automatic demolition timer begins. In order to check the timer, press CTRL+U to bring up the timers menu. After Jan. 10, the Schedule Estate Demolition screen will show if your plot is in danger of being deleted.

Those who haven’t entered their private housing in 30 days will get an email from Square Enix about their plot, and will have an additional 15 days to enter it before it’s demolished. Players can check the demolition timer at this point, and it will give an accurate timeframe for when the housing plot will be destroyed.

For Free Company houses, any member of the Free Company must enter the house within 30 days. For private housing, the owner must enter the house. Tenants do not count, and the demolition timer will continue to tick down until the owner enters the premises.