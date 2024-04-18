When is Final Fantasy 16 releasing on PC?

With two DLCs out, Final Fantasy 16 has provided hours of content for fans who play on PlayStation. However, a significant portion of the Final Fantasy playerbase consists of PC gamers, all of whom are eagerly awaiting news of a PC release.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything we know about FF16 launching on PC this year.

When will Final Fantasy 16 be released on PC?

You could say FF16 is Eikon-ic. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Square Enix

Final Fantasy 16 does not yet have an official PC release date locked in, but a PC demo is expected to launch in the near future.

Although it was reported in 2023 that a PC release wouldn’t be arriving any time soon, Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida then revealed in an interview with Game Informer on March 11 that the PC port for Final Fantasy 16 was actually in its last stages of optimization and development, which is promising news for PC fans.

However, the title being in its final stages of optimization doesn’t mean it will be completely optimized and run smoothly on your PC. According to Yoshi-P, the PC version of Final Fantasy 16 will have some pretty high system requirements, which has become standard for most AAA titles today. What this means is that gaming on older-generation PCs or any that have lower graphics cards and RAM will likely be challenging.

Because of the requirements and optimization issues, there will be a PC demo for FF16. While he couldn’t give an exact date for when this will launch, Yoshi-P stated the demo “won’t be too distant in the future” and “it won’t be a year, it won’t be two years,” but that it’s release “will probably be shorter than that.”

With this in mind, we can hopefully hear some good news about a PC demo for Final Fantasy 16 by the end of 2024 or the maybe start of 2025.

So, unfortunately, if you want to enjoy FF16 and its two DLC releases—Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tides—you’ll have to stick to PlayStation for now.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more