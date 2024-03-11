Final Fantasy 16 PC release is approaching completion, but it might stomp your machine

The much-anticipated PC port of the acclaimed Final Fantasy 16 is slowly but surely making its way to fruition, said the game’s producer Naoki Yoshida. Speaking to Game Informer, Yoshida said FF16 is in the “final stages of optimization” and it will likely have “somewhat high'” system requirements.

Yoshida commented on the state of the Final Fantasy 16 PC port to Game Informer on March 11, saying it is approaching completion, though it still doesn’t have a concrete release date. “In terms of where we are in development currently, we’re trying to figure out the final stages of optimization right now,” he said, adding the release date will largely depend on said optimization and the parts players will need to play Square’s latest Final Fantasy installment. He also remarked the “PC specifications are looking to be somewhat high,” which is expected from a current generation release.

Final Fantasy 16 will look mighty fine in native 4K at high fps. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

He reaffirmed the notion that the PC port of Final Fantasy 16 is “going smoothly,” but everyone will have to wait a bit longer before a release date is announced. However, there may be something coming prior to release that more studios should be doing: a demo which players can use to test out their machines and see if they can handle FF16. The producer assured players they wouldn’t have to wait too long for either the demo or the game. “One thing’s for sure: It won’t be too distant in the future; it won’t be a year, it won’t be two years, it will probably be shorter than that, so stay tuned,” Yoshida said.

It’s unknown which PC storefronts Final Fantasy 16 will be landing on, though based on previous releases we’ll likely at least see it on Steam.