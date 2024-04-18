The Dominant for the Eikon of Water in FF16 Rising Tides DLC
Category:
Final Fantasy

It’s time to save a bairn: Final Fantasy 16’s Rising Tides DLC is now live

Poor fella has had a rough century.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 07:40 pm

The long-awaited second DLC for Final Fantasy 16, The Rising Tides, is now live and available for download on PlayStation. It features around 10 hours of new content, including a new region to explore and a questline to complete.

Recommended Videos

The Rising Tides DLC is an intriguing mix of excitement and sadness. Once you’ve absorbed some of the new Eikon, Leviathan, from its current Dominant—who happens to be a baby who was frozen across time—you’ll then get to experience all-new Eikon abilities, such as Tsunami, Abyssal Tear, Cross Swell, Deluge, and Serpent’s Cry.

new leviathan eikon of water abilities in ff16 rising tides dlc
The new abilities are challenging, but fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Square Enix

How Leviathan ended up like that is something I’ll leave for you to uncover once you start and progress through the Rising Tide questline. But it’s not all bad, as you find people long believed to be dead and unlock a new region called Mysidia, which was hidden behind a wall of glamour all this time.

There’s a few things you’re going to want to do before you kick everything off though. Before you embark on the Rising Tides DLC adventure, ensure Clive is around the level 50 mark. This is crucial as many enemies you will face in this new region are level 50 or higher. If you’ve purchased the expansion pass with the Echoes of the Fallen, the first DLC, I recommend completing this before you begin the Rising Tides DLC. This is because it will provide you with better gear, help you gain experience quickly, and allow you to craft the Omega Weapon, a powerful weapon that will be helpful on your journey through Mysidia.

Even if you don’t, you can still purchase decent FF16 gear and weapons from the blacksmith and the merchant in the city of Haven in Mysidia. But you do have to unlock them first, much like Ambrosia, your Chocobo.

So, if you’re ready to experience a riveting 10 hours of water-themed content and save an angry baby and his Eikon, FF16’s Rising Tides DLC is now live.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Final Fantasy XIV data miners discover Dawntrail Artifact Armor, fans blown away by graphics
Urianger looking behind him in a bar in Final Fantasy.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy XIV data miners discover Dawntrail Artifact Armor, fans blown away by graphics
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 17, 2024
Read Article How to use the official FFXIV Dawntrail Benchmark
a male human character with a double-bladed sword readying an attack in the Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail benchmark.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to use the official FFXIV Dawntrail Benchmark
Corin MJ Bae Corin MJ Bae Apr 17, 2024
Read Article PlayStation Plus will suffer through a Final Fantasy purge in May
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
PlayStation Plus will suffer through a Final Fantasy purge in May
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Apr 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Final Fantasy XIV data miners discover Dawntrail Artifact Armor, fans blown away by graphics
Urianger looking behind him in a bar in Final Fantasy.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy XIV data miners discover Dawntrail Artifact Armor, fans blown away by graphics
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 17, 2024
Read Article How to use the official FFXIV Dawntrail Benchmark
a male human character with a double-bladed sword readying an attack in the Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail benchmark.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to use the official FFXIV Dawntrail Benchmark
Corin MJ Bae Corin MJ Bae Apr 17, 2024
Read Article PlayStation Plus will suffer through a Final Fantasy purge in May
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
PlayStation Plus will suffer through a Final Fantasy purge in May
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Apr 17, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.