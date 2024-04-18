It’s time to save a bairn: Final Fantasy 16’s Rising Tides DLC is now live

The long-awaited second DLC for Final Fantasy 16, The Rising Tides, is now live and available for download on PlayStation. It features around 10 hours of new content, including a new region to explore and a questline to complete.

Recommended Videos

The Rising Tides DLC is an intriguing mix of excitement and sadness. Once you’ve absorbed some of the new Eikon, Leviathan, from its current Dominant—who happens to be a baby who was frozen across time—you’ll then get to experience all-new Eikon abilities, such as Tsunami, Abyssal Tear, Cross Swell, Deluge, and Serpent’s Cry.

The new abilities are challenging, but fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Square Enix

How Leviathan ended up like that is something I’ll leave for you to uncover once you start and progress through the Rising Tide questline. But it’s not all bad, as you find people long believed to be dead and unlock a new region called Mysidia, which was hidden behind a wall of glamour all this time.

There’s a few things you’re going to want to do before you kick everything off though. Before you embark on the Rising Tides DLC adventure, ensure Clive is around the level 50 mark. This is crucial as many enemies you will face in this new region are level 50 or higher. If you’ve purchased the expansion pass with the Echoes of the Fallen, the first DLC, I recommend completing this before you begin the Rising Tides DLC. This is because it will provide you with better gear, help you gain experience quickly, and allow you to craft the Omega Weapon, a powerful weapon that will be helpful on your journey through Mysidia.

Even if you don’t, you can still purchase decent FF16 gear and weapons from the blacksmith and the merchant in the city of Haven in Mysidia. But you do have to unlock them first, much like Ambrosia, your Chocobo.

So, if you’re ready to experience a riveting 10 hours of water-themed content and save an angry baby and his Eikon, FF16’s Rising Tides DLC is now live.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more