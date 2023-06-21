When does Final Fantasy 16 release? Release date and time

Final Fantasy 16, the latest in the beloved JRPG franchise, is almost here. If you’re a long-time Final Fantasy fan, or simply a newbie excited to try the series for the first time, then you’ll likely be wondering exactly when you’ll get your hands on Square Enix’s highly-anticipated PS5 game. Fortunately, there’s not long to wait.

Want to know more? Read on to find out what date and time Final Fantasy 16 releases.

Final Fantasy 16 release date

Torgal is excitedly waiting for Final Fantasy 16’s release | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Final Fantasy 16 is releasing on June 22 for PlayStation 5. This release date was confirmed at The Game Awards 2022, alongside the ‘Ambition’ trailer.

While Final Fantasy 16 is a PS5 exclusive, this exclusivity is only for six months. Square Enix has already confirmed a PC port for the newest Final Fantasy is in the works, and will arrive after the PS5 exclusivity, but we currently don’t have a release date for this PC version.

It’s highly unlikely Final Fantasy 16 will come to PS4 however, so fans that want to play the latest Final Fantasy will need to either upgrade to a PS5 to play or wait for the PC version.

Final Fantasy 16 release time

There’s not long to wait now | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Final Fantasy 16 will unlock at midnight in your region. So as soon as your clock hits midnight, officially kicking off June 22, you will be able to access the game. It’s worth noting that the game’s download size is 90.1GB so I recommend preloading Final Fantasy 16 (if you own it digitally or have the disc already) before then.

If you’ve already completed the Final Fantasy 16 demo, then you’ll be able to pick up where you left off when the game unlocks. So, if you want a head start, it’s worth completing the demo if you haven’t already.

