When do Arcadion raids release in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail?

Done with the MSQ and ready to dig your hands into the new raid series of Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail? You won’t have to wait long—the highly-anticipated Arcadion raid series is slated to release with the mini-patches in mid-late July.

Recommended Videos

This hyper-futuristic raid series is the spectacular tournament arc FFXIV players have been waiting for, pitting the Warrior of Light against the best and meanest opponents Solution Nine has to offer.

When will the Arcadion raid series start in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail?

Welcome back, reasonably-sized boss hitboxes, we missed you dearly during Endwalker. Image via Square Enix

The eight-man Arcadion normal raid series is scheduled to release with Patch 7.01 on Tuesday, July 16, two weeks after the official release of FFXIV Dawntrail.

Hopefully, you’ve been using the two weeks since the official release to finish the MSQ and unlock the extreme trials to farm the current best-in-slot weapons and accessories—or, failing that, at least leveling and gearing your crafters or saving up for big purchases. Once the Arcadion raids release on July 16, you’ll be able to craft or purchase ilvl 710 weapons and armor via the new Master Recipes. Furthermore, you’ll be able to collect armor tokens from the Arcadion raids to trade in for the undyeable, normal versions of the raid gearset that also come at ilvl 710.

If you’re a high-end raider, you’ll only have another two weeks to hit maximum ilvl before the game gives you what you’re really waiting for: The Savage tier of the Arcadion raids is currently scheduled to release with Patch 7.05 on July 30. With all the new mechanics introduced in the normal Dawntrail content—as well as the almost ludicrously powerful mitigation tools unlocked at levels 90-100—there’s no telling what kind of fresh nonsense the Savage raid tier will be throwing at players this time around.

You’ll want to be in tip-top shape to tackle what might be unprecedented levels of brutal mitigation, healing, and DPS checks.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy