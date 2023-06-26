Final Fantasy 16 has finally been released and players have already been loving their time playing as Clive in a medieval version of Valisthea. At the moment, FF16 is only available on the PlayStation 5, which has many players wondering if the game is a true PS5 exclusive or if it will eventually arrive on other platforms.

This is a common question whenever a new game releases on one platform but not another. In this case, FF16 has not been released on Xbox Series X|S, PC, or any of the last-generation consoles for that matter.

This might be concerning to some players on these platforms, but I’ll tell you why you shouldn’t worry about FF16 remaining solely on PS5 forever.

Is Final Fantasy 16 a PS5 exclusive?

Fortunately for any Final Fantasy fans without a PS5, the newest title in the storied franchise is not a full PS5 exclusive. Instead, FF16 is a timed exclusive for the PS5, which means that at its launch, the game is only available on Sony’s flagship console.

Timed exclusives are meant to eventually arrive on other platforms, but only after a certain time period has passed. In regard to FF16, it will remain solely on the PS5 for six months (basically until 2024 begins). After this point has passed, the game will be able to be released on other platforms, such as Xbox and PC.

At the time of writing, it’s been confirmed Square Enix is developing a PC port for FF16. It’s not exactly clear when this port will arrive, but some developers have come out to say that players can expect it at some point in 2024. We also know the PC port will not be ready by the early months of the new year.

As for Xbox Series X|S, Square Enix has not spoken about a port. While fans shouldn’t completely lose hope, an Xbox version of FF16 is likely far away, if it comes at all.

