How to use Synergy Abilities in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth introduces many new combat mechanics that put teamwork at the center of the stage, including the somewhat confusingly named Synergy Abilities.

Synergy Abilities pack a Mako-infused punch, and they are perfect for chaining together killer combos and taking down Shinra’s toughest foes in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. But with the Folio skill tree and revamped Upgrade Weapon menu stealing the spotlight, it’s understandable if you’ve let these powerhouse moves gather dust.

Still, don’t underestimate their potential: Once you wrap your head around their mechanics and weave Synergy Abilities into your battle strategy, you’ll uncover a whole new level of combat mastery.

Synergy Abilities vs. Synergy Skills in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Synchro Cyclone is a Synergy Ability. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Part of what makes Synergy Abilities hard to grasp is how similar it is to Synergy Skills. Here’s how you can tell them apart in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Synergy Skills can be executed at any time during battle without consuming ATB charges or MP. To use them, hold the block button (square) and select a Synergy Skill. Each character has unique Synergy Skills that can be customized at vendors. Synergy Skills can be either offensive or defensive. Some might demand strategic positioning to connect effectively with the enemy. Synergy Skills not only deal damage but also hasten ATB gauge growth.

Synergy Abilities are powerful attacks like Limit Breaks but for two . To activate them in FF7R, you must accumulate Synergy Points on two characters by using regular ATB abilities, Items, or Spells. When you have enough Synergy Points on two characters, a Synergy Ability becomes available for execution. Each one is character-specific and offers diverse effects post-execution, such as increased damage, additional ATB bars, or temporary MP boosts. Regardless of your positioning, Synergy Abilities always hit the targeted opponent .

How to charge Synergy Abilities in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Dream team. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To charge Synergy Abilities in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, accumulate Synergy Points through regular combat actions. Each time a character performs an ATB ability, item usage, or spell casting, they gain a Synergy Point.

Once a character accumulates enough points, typically three or four, they can unleash a Synergy Ability in conjunction with another party member. Here’s how to execute them:

In Active Combat mode, hold L1 and press X, square, or triangle, depending on which Synergy Ability you wish to trigger.

mode, hold L1 and press X, square, or triangle, depending on which Synergy Ability you wish to trigger. In Classic Combat mode, open the command menu with X, select the Synergy Ability tab, and choose an available Synergy Ability.

How to Unlock More Synergy Abilities in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

License board for stats, skills, and abilities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock more Synergy Skills and Abilities in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, visit Maghnata Automat bookstores in major cities or their vending machines in Rest Stops to customize character Folios. In the Folio skill tree, you can find several Synergy-based Abilities to unlock for each character in exchange for SP (Skill Points).