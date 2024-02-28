Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Active vs Classic Combat Style: Which should you choose?

Before you get going in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you can choose between two different Combat Styles: Active and Classic. If you’re struggling to pick one, our guide has everything you need to know about each gameplay mechanic.

Apart from graphics, presentation, and thematic choices, one of the biggest ways the Final Fantasy series has evolved over the last decade or so is its gameplay—specifically combat. For years, combat was centered around turn-based actions, quite literally allowing each side to take turns to attack.

However, recent entries feature real-time combat, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth offers two distinct styles to choose between, so let’s break down each mode and which you should pick.

Should you choose Active or Classic Combat Style in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Combat, redefined. Screenshot by Dot Esports via FINAL FANTASY on YouTube

Deciding between Active or Classic Combat Styles in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth boils down to how trigger-happy you are as a player and your overall playstyle.

Whichever option you settle for, I’ll say neither Active nor Classic encapsulates the feel of old-school turn-based combat. On the other hand, each option does provide two different ways of playing, and can ultimately have a big bearing on how you tackle Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Active Combat Style

Will you go Active? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Active is for those who want to have “complete control over their actions in combat” in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and that hits the nail right on the head.

You will quite literally need to stay active during a battle; if you stop, then the character you’re controlling will do nothing at all. Your teammates will operate on their own as usual, sure, but yours will not perform any attacks, defend, or contribute anything to the effort.

You will have to do everything; mashing the attack button, choosing Spells, using special ATB attacks, or even chucking a potion at an injured party member suffering from a booboo. If you prefer to have complete autonomy over how the action unfolds, then this is the closest you’ll get to it.

Remember, unless you have specific Support Materia or Independent Materia equipped for the rest of the team, then you’ll need to switch between your active members to ensure you’re maximizing your combat potential.

Classic Combat Style

Will you go Classic? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you opt for the “Classic,” playstyle in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, then “actions are performed automatically.” In essence, if you want to be a general and sit back and coordinate while your lackeys deal and take the brunt of the damage, then Classic is the way forward. The second you trigger a combat situation, if you’re controlling Cloud, for example, then he will start swiping away at his targeted enemy at the time, even if you’re not holding the controller.

Long-time fans familiar with Final Fantasy 9‘s Gambit System will feel right at home as you can watch the action unfold without having to lift a finger. This method does come with a rather large caveat, however—it’s neither efficient nor time-friendly.

After spending a decent amount of time with Classic Mode enabled, I found the character I was controlling was very sparing in their attacks, barely used any magic or special abilities, and favored Guarding to block attacks with precision and slowly increase Stagger.

Classic Mode isn’t intended for you to do nothing: It’s for you to interject when you feel the time arises, such as when you fill one of the ATB bars. I say this because you’re allowed to manually take control of your characters at any time and temporarily turn off autopilot. Once you’ve triggered the command(s) of your choosing, they will return to their AI-operated “Classic” behavior.

Is Active or Classic Combat Style better in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

I think Active is the far superior choice to enjoy Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to its fullest and make the RPG as engaging as possible.

The second a fight starts, I pounce on an enemy in the same way that a Chocobo catches sight and charges for a taste of Gysahl Greens. I want to be completely responsible for every victory in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and also curse my ineptitude when I’m confronted with the humbling presence of the Game Over screen.

Each to their own, but I think the Active Combat Style adds a whole other level of diversity and dynamism to the fabulous free-roaming foray into a classic remake.