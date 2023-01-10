The 6.3 update hit Final Fantasy XIV live servers on Jan. 10, introducing a large batch of new content to discover.

In addition to new quests, new raids, dungeons, and updates to casual features, new collectibles were added. This includes the Blackjack mount. It’s a flying dirigible where players can travel with style and comfort.

Related: How to get the Corgi minion, earrings, and bandana in Final Fantasy XIV

Here’s how to unlock the Blackjack mount in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to unlock the Blackjack mount in Final Fantasy XIV

The Blackjack mount was added to Manderville Gold Saucer’s activities. It’s one more reason for you to farm MGP, which are earned by completing the various minigames in Ul’Dah’s special place.

You can buy the Blackjack Identification Key to unlock the mount in the Gold Saucer. It’s sold by the Gold Saucer Attendant in the Gold Saucer’s main market area, in the “Prize Exchange III” tab.

Screengrab via Square Enix

It has become the most expensive mount available using MGP since it costs four million—double the previously-released Sabotender Emperador mount. If you haven’t saved them up, you have a long grind ahead of you. Here’s a guide on the fastest ways to earn MGP.