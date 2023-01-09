Among all new features introduced with new updates in Final Fantasy XIV, new accessories and minions are often popular. It’s the case for those introduced with the 6.3 update.

Dog enthusiasts are in for a treat with the introduction of a Corgi minion, earrings, and bandana accessories alongside the update.

The Corgi minion wears a red bandana and has the characteristic color fur. Players will be able to get this cute companion to accompany them on their adventures by getting the minion, but there are other items, too. Miniature Corgis can be worn through the use of earrings, or a red bandana.

Here’s how to get all those items from the 6.3 update in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to get the Corgi minion, earrings, and bandana in Final Fantasy XIV

Screengrab via Square Enix Screengrab via Square Enix Screengrab via Square Enix

How to get the Corgi minion

The Corgi features cute animations, such as lying on the ground with their paws spread out, and wobbling ears when running. There’s no doubt it’s going to be popular when it’s introduced to the game.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/evlV1IcGJpg

While it was featured in the preliminary patch notes, however, the mean of obtention wasn’t mentioned. It’s still unclear how players will be able to unlock the minion and if it’ll be available on the Market Board.

How to get Corgi earrings and bandana

Both accessories will be able to be unlocked by trading Khloe’s Certificates of Commendations. One of them will be obtainable by trading Bronze certificates, and the other with Silver ones.

Those are linked to the Wondrous Tails feature where players can get a new journal every two weeks with a list of duties to complete. By completing those, they get stamps and can complete random lines for better rewards. This feature can be unlocked in Idyllshire.

This article will be updated when more information is disclosed about the corgi minion.