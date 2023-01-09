How to unlock and use the Wondrous Tails journal in Final Fantasy XIV

Every week, players receive a new journal from Khloe to earn a chance at some pretty sweet rewards in Final Fantasy XIV, including accessories, mounts, and decorations for housing. Unlocking it isn’t hard, and it can be accessed even for those on the free trial.

All players need to do to unlock Wondrous Tails is to level a Disciple of War or Magic to 60 and have access to Idyllshire, which is a Heavensward location. Once there, players can head to the spot indicated on the map below and talk to Khloe Aliapoh to start the quest “Keeping Up with the Aliapohs,” which will unlock the Wondrous Tails journal.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Each week, players can complete various objectives laid out in the journal that they get from Khloe. The journal refreshes every Tuesday, so players can complete one journal each week, but will have two weeks to complete the objectives and turn the journal in. Only one journal can be active at a time, but the objectives are pretty easy to mark off, especially if you do your dailies, so players shouldn’t have trouble completing it within a week.

The Wondrous Tails journal is found in the Key Items section of your inventory. If you’ve waited too long between the time you got the journal and when you go to turn it in or progress it, it will tell you that you need to get a new journal from Khloe. She’ll take the old journal from you and provide you with a new one.

How to complete Wondrous Tails in Final Fantasy XIV

Once you mark off a completed duty, indicated by a down arrow over the image, it will place a sticker on your bingo board. There are several things you can do to increase your odds of a line, including a one-time shuffle of your board before you hit eight stickers. A shuffle costs two Second Chance points, and a retry costs one.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Many players will forgo trying to complete other objectives and stick with the two A Realm Reborn Extreme trials that always come on the board. These are solo-able instances when players go in with an unrestricted party and select the unsynced option. Typically, it takes less than a minute to complete these, and there are enough Second Chance points available to complete them all.

Second Chance points are earned by completing duties with players who haven’t completed content that you queue into. Most players don’t need to actively try to get Second Chance points and will likely get them by just doing their daily Duty Roulettes.

How to turn in Wondrous Tails and get rewarded

Wonderous Tails is a feature that most players accomplish each week. Because there is an element of luck, it can take a while to get enough reward currencies to get what you want from Khloe’s shop. For one line, two lines, and three lines, players will receive Khloe’s Bronze, Silver, and Gold Certificate of Commendation respectively, which are spendable in each tier of the shop.

Players will have a choice between these Commendations and other rewards such as MGP Platinum Cards and Tomestones. Those who don’t get any lines will still have the option to get either an Allagan Platinum Piece, 500 Allagan Tomestones of Poetics, or a treasure map. Players can select a reward from each tier all the way up to the three-line tier if they are super lucky.

Those who are leveling jobs should try to turn in the journal with that class since if the class is level 90 already, there won’t be any experience to reward. The journal gives pretty good XP, so using it to bump your leveling job is a great strategy for little effort.

Each week will bring a new opportunity for some pretty desirable rewards, so adding it to your weekly duty checklist will eventually get you all of the things you want from the shop.