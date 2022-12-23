Mare Lamentorum is one of Final Fantasy XIV’s most unique maps, as it’s design is based on the moon. It brought players to new horizons in the Endwalker‘s expansion, and it is the home of peculiar characters.

The inhabitants of Mare Lamentorum are called Loporrits. They are intelligent bunnies that help the Warrior of Light through their adventures.

Loporrits are also next in line to join FFXIV as a Beast Tribe, set to release next Spring. To unlock them, however, there are some requirements to meet, including the completion of some Mare Lamentorum sidequests, according to the latest Live Letter from the Producer. Here is how to unlock them.

How to unlock Mare Lamentorum sidequest “Name That Way” in FFXIV’s Endwalker

The Mare Lamentorum sidequest series begins with one called “Name That Way.” To unlock it, players must complete Endwalker‘s Main Scenario Quest called “Setting Things Straight” (level 84).

Then, they can head to Mare Lamentorum and speak to Knockingway. She’s located South of the map, at X: 22, Y: 10.8. Then, completing this quest will unlock another one called “A Way to Make a Living.” It can be picked up by speaking with Thinkingway on the same map, at X: 23.8, Y: 12.2.

Players must complete it and then move on to the last quest from the series, called “One Way or Another.” It can be picked up by speaking to Dreamingway at X: 27.3, Y: 11.9. Completing it will finish the Mare Lamentorum sidequest series.