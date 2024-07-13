How to redeem Sparkling Citrus Refreshment codes in Final Fantasy XIV

Mountain Dew has teamed up with Final Fantasy XIV to offer players the Sparkling Citrus Refreshment, an exclusive consumable that grants additional EXP during adventures on the Dawntrail DLC. If you’re eager to quench your thirst while feeling like a heroic warrior, this collaboration is perfect for you.

To snag this item, you’ve got to grab some Mountain Dew and hunt down those sneaky codes hiding under the bottle caps. Whether you gulp down the soda or slyly scan the codes at your local convenience store, remember: Scanning without purchasing is a one-way ticket to “inventory adventurer” territory—aka stealing.

How to get the Sparkling Citrus Refreshment in Final Fantasy XIV

Smash back some Mountain Dew. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Mountain Dew Gaming

Here’s how you can acquire the Sparkling Citrus Refreshment in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail:

Purchase any 20-ounce Mountain Dew bottle.

Look under the cap to acquire a 10-digit code .

. Head over to the Mountain Dew Gaming Website .

. Make an account or sign in.

Insert your code to redeem the item.

This promotion is exclusively available in the U.S. market and offers a wide range of additional rewards to enhance your adventures with the Mountain Zu Mount for the Dawntrail DLC, released on June 28. If you’re a resident of the U.S., you can visit your nearest convenience store to start purchasing Mountain Dew products and unlock the Sparkling Refreshment Citrus in FF14.

Might not be worth it. Image via Square Enix

If you’re disappointed about not being able to acquire this item, it’s worth noting that you’re not missing out on anything particularly extraordinary. While this promotion effectively draws attention to the FF14 Dawntrail DLC, the featured collectible item may not be as significant as anticipated.

The Sparkling Citrus Refreshment is a consumable that grants your character a four percent EXP boost, slightly higher than the three percent provided by other similar items.

