Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail login queues
Image via Square Enix
Category:
Final Fantasy

How to redeem Sparkling Citrus Refreshment codes in Final Fantasy XIV

Quench your thirst with a refreshment.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 08:25 pm

Mountain Dew has teamed up with Final Fantasy XIV to offer players the Sparkling Citrus Refreshment, an exclusive consumable that grants additional EXP during adventures on the Dawntrail DLC. If you’re eager to quench your thirst while feeling like a heroic warrior, this collaboration is perfect for you.

Recommended Videos

To snag this item, you’ve got to grab some Mountain Dew and hunt down those sneaky codes hiding under the bottle caps. Whether you gulp down the soda or slyly scan the codes at your local convenience store, remember: Scanning without purchasing is a one-way ticket to “inventory adventurer” territory—aka stealing.

How to get the Sparkling Citrus Refreshment in Final Fantasy XIV

Final fantasy collaboration with Mountain Dew
Smash back some Mountain Dew. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Mountain Dew Gaming

Here’s how you can acquire the Sparkling Citrus Refreshment in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail:

This promotion is exclusively available in the U.S. market and offers a wide range of additional rewards to enhance your adventures with the Mountain Zu Mount for the Dawntrail DLC, released on June 28. If you’re a resident of the U.S., you can visit your nearest convenience store to start purchasing Mountain Dew products and unlock the Sparkling Refreshment Citrus in FF14.

Sparkling Cirtus refreshment Final fantasy Mountain Dew collaboration
Might not be worth it. Image via Square Enix

If you’re disappointed about not being able to acquire this item, it’s worth noting that you’re not missing out on anything particularly extraordinary. While this promotion effectively draws attention to the FF14 Dawntrail DLC, the featured collectible item may not be as significant as anticipated.

The Sparkling Citrus Refreshment is a consumable that grants your character a four percent EXP boost, slightly higher than the three percent provided by other similar items.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.
facebook