Final Fantasy XIV is an MMO that is still going strong over a decade after its release. One of the most significant reasons of this longstanding success is the content added to the game with each update, which keeps the game fresh.

PvP isn’t the main focus of FFXIV. Over the years, however, Square Enix added more activities for its players with a competitive mind. The latest one, Crystalline Conflict, earned much success, and rewards were introduced to add more interest to this fast-paced game mode.

The Gloria-class Airship mount is one of those rewards. Here is how to get it.

How to get the Gloria-class Airship mount in Final Fantasy XIV

The Gloria-class Airship is one of the dozen mounts players can get by completing PvP content. It’s a small flying ship players can travel with by standing on its deck. It doesn’t look like the most comfortable mount existing, but it still gives more class to your Warrior of Light.

It’s linked to an Achievement that can be earned even without earning a place in the PvP higher rankings, which make it one of the most accessible mounts to get in FFXIV.

Screengrab via Square Enix

To earn the mount, players must win 200 matches in the Feast or Crystalline Conflict. Since the release of Patch 6.1 in April 2022 and the introduction of PvP overhaul, players can no longer access The Feast.

It was replaced by the Cristalline Conflict game mode, which means you can only get the Achievement by playing this game mode, now. If you have yet to unlock this feature, here is a guide on how to do it.

How can I check how many wins I have left?

To check if they have earned the achievement, players can go to the corresponding menu (in the Character tab).

Then, they must select the PvP category, and lastly, “The Wolves’ Den.” You can scroll until you see the achievement named “Blood Born IV.”

By clicking on it, you’ll be able to check how many times you’ve won in those game modes, and how many you have left before being able to claim the mount.