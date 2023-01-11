How to get the False Monarchy Attire Coffer in Final Fantasy XIV

There are countless ways to customize the Warrior of Light in Final Fantasy XIV, which designates the playable character. You can get countless emotes to express yourself, apply glamours to your outfits, and customize your Adventurer Plate.

The wide selection of outfits is growing in the game since it was released, and Patch 6.3 brought more of them, as rewards for a plethora of activities to welcome the 2023 year.

One of them is the False Monarchy outfit. It can be obtained by opening an Attire Coffer, which allows you to choose the job you want for the gear. Here’s how to get it.

How to get the False Monarchy Attire Coffer in FFXIV

The False Monarchy Attire Coffer can be obtained by completing PvP matches. As you complete games, you’ll earn points and reach higher Series Levels. Although wins yield more points, you can also progress through the series even with losses.

Screengrab via Square Enix

You can see how far you are in the Series by selecting the Character tab, and then see your PvP Profile. Click on the “Series Malmstones” button on the right side of the window and you’ll see your progression as well as all rewards you’ll get next.

The Attire Coffer being unlocked at level 25 signifies you’ll have to play a lot of PvP to get there. Fortunately, a Series usually lasts several weeks, so you’ll have some time to get it. On the way, you’ll also unlock the Logistics Node mount