How to get the Bahamut mount in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV isn’t all about fighting and saving the world. Showing off with your hard-earned mounts is also part of the fun, and the Bahamut mount is going to be chased by a lot of players.

The Bahamut is nothing but impressive. It received a loud cheer from FFXIV fans when it was revealed at the Las Vegas’ Fan Festival, and game director Naoki Yoshida only added to players’ expectations.

“It’s pretty huge, so I think there will be a lot of players who want to impress people by having this,” he commented when the mount’s screenshot was shared with the crowd.

This mount has yet to release, and it will challenging to get—but still easier than most of other ones in the game. Here is how to obtain it.

When will the Bahamut mount release in FFXIV?

The Bahamut mount is planned to release alongside Patch 6.5, according to the latest Live Letter from the Producer, broadcasted in Las Vegas’ Fan Festival in August.

It will be the game’s next major update, and the last one ahead of the upcoming expansion, Dawntrail. Its precise release date has yet to be revealed, but it’s planned to be introduced this Fall.

In addition to the mount, the update will introduce a new story dungeon, the next trial, the last Alliance Raid from the expansion, more Duty Support, and the expansion of free trial, which will include Stormblood starting with the update.

Here is how to unlock the Bahamut mount in FFXIV

Although the update has yet to be introduced, Square Enix already revealed how the Bahamut will be unlocked by players. To get the Bahamut whistle, players will have to complete every Extreme Trial from the Endwalker cycle.

Every Extreme Trial from Endwalker has yet to release, and the next one will go live alongside the mount in Patch 6.5. It’s called the Abyssal Fracture, and it’s likely to be the last one in this expansion’s cycle since the mount obtained from completing all the Trials will be introduced at the same time.

It would also match with Shadowbringers‘ expansion cycle. That expansion included six Extreme Trials, and the Abyssal Fracture will also be the sixth one from Endwalker.

