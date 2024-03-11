How to get Pirate Jetsam in FF7 Rebirth

Despite sounding like one, Pirate Jetsam isn’t a person in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth; It’s a valuable crafting material you must find. But, like all valuable items, there’s a catch: It’s hard to get. Here’s how to get your hands on Pirate Jetsam in FF7 Rebirth.

FF7 Rebirth: How to get Pirate Jetsam, explained

The Meridian Ocean region is at the heart of the world map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pirate Jetsam can only be found in the Meridian Ocean region in FF7 Rebirth. These crafting pieces are hidden inside glowing purple crates floating on the ocean’s surface that you can smash into to automatically collect the Pirate Jetsam.

Now, before you start flying over the ocean to find it, there’s a somewhat more straightforward way to get it: Completing a quest. Once you’ve got the Tiny Bronco, returned to Costa del Sol, and completed Chapter 12, you can get the Pirate King’s Treasure Discovery quest by opening the glowing purple chest with the crossed swords at the docks. This will lead you to gather treasure, defeat four challenging foes, and enable you to craft the Corsair’s Compass.

This compass (it will appear like a golden ring on your screen once you have it) will show you the direction of any Pirate Jetsam in the area close to you and automatically adjust to ensure you’re headed in the right direction.

While it takes time to complete this quest, it makes finding Pirate Jetsam easy. It almost feels like you’re Luffy searching for the One Piece, or in this case, the four-piece.

How to use Pirate Jetsam in FF7 Rebirth

Once you have Pirate Jetsam, you can use the FF7 Rebirth material at the Item Transmuter to upgrade your accessories. You only need to use one Pirate Jetsam to upgrade any Accessory and a few other materials. But for Genji’s Ring, Earrings, and Gloves, you will need at least six Pirate Jetsams a piece and other materials.