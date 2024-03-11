Category:
Final Fantasy

How to get Pirate Jetsam in FF7 Rebirth

It’s one crafting material you don’t want to sleep on.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Mar 11, 2024 06:05 pm
Cloud startled by the Mako Meter FF7R
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite sounding like one, Pirate Jetsam isn’t a person in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth; It’s a valuable crafting material you must find. But, like all valuable items, there’s a catch: It’s hard to get. Here’s how to get your hands on Pirate Jetsam in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

FF7 Rebirth: How to get Pirate Jetsam, explained

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth world map all regions
The Meridian Ocean region is at the heart of the world map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pirate Jetsam can only be found in the Meridian Ocean region in FF7 Rebirth. These crafting pieces are hidden inside glowing purple crates floating on the ocean’s surface that you can smash into to automatically collect the Pirate Jetsam.

Now, before you start flying over the ocean to find it, there’s a somewhat more straightforward way to get it: Completing a quest. Once you’ve got the Tiny Bronco, returned to Costa del Sol, and completed Chapter 12, you can get the Pirate King’s Treasure Discovery quest by opening the glowing purple chest with the crossed swords at the docks. This will lead you to gather treasure, defeat four challenging foes, and enable you to craft the Corsair’s Compass.

This compass (it will appear like a golden ring on your screen once you have it) will show you the direction of any Pirate Jetsam in the area close to you and automatically adjust to ensure you’re headed in the right direction.

While it takes time to complete this quest, it makes finding Pirate Jetsam easy. It almost feels like you’re Luffy searching for the One Piece, or in this case, the four-piece.

How to use Pirate Jetsam in FF7 Rebirth

Once you have Pirate Jetsam, you can use the FF7 Rebirth material at the Item Transmuter to upgrade your accessories. You only need to use one Pirate Jetsam to upgrade any Accessory and a few other materials. But for Genji’s Ring, Earrings, and Gloves, you will need at least six Pirate Jetsams a piece and other materials.

related content
Read Article Final Fantasy 16 PC release is approaching completion, but it might stomp your machine
Red, glowing man holding red sword surrounded by flames in Final Fantasy 16
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 16 PC release is approaching completion, but it might stomp your machine
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Mar 11, 2024
Read Article How to get the Red Megaphone in FF7 Rebirth
Cait Sith fighting using a Red Megaphone
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to get the Red Megaphone in FF7 Rebirth
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 11, 2024
Read Article FFXIV: How to get the Airship Pass
FFXIV Airship
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
FFXIV: How to get the Airship Pass
Joey Carr Joey Carr Mar 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Final Fantasy 16 PC release is approaching completion, but it might stomp your machine
Red, glowing man holding red sword surrounded by flames in Final Fantasy 16
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 16 PC release is approaching completion, but it might stomp your machine
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Mar 11, 2024
Read Article How to get the Red Megaphone in FF7 Rebirth
Cait Sith fighting using a Red Megaphone
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to get the Red Megaphone in FF7 Rebirth
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 11, 2024
Read Article FFXIV: How to get the Airship Pass
FFXIV Airship
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
FFXIV: How to get the Airship Pass
Joey Carr Joey Carr Mar 11, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.