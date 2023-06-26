How to get Gelatinous Mass in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16)

Notorious Marks in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16) are fun to slay, and some can drop rare materials like the Gelatinous Mass. This material can be used to craft a powerful bracelet you’ll want to equip as soon as possible. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Gelatinous Mass and craft the Drakeslayer’s Bracelet in FF16.

How to get Gelatinous Mass in Final Fantasy 16, explained

Gelatinous Mass is a crafting material that is dropped once you defeat the A-ranked Notorious Mark, Flan Prince, the Muddy Murder.

This can only be obtained by defeating the Flan Prince. Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, this Notorious Mark isn’t unlocked on the Hunt Board until you finish the main quest, Capital Punishment.

How to find and defeat Flan Prince in Final Fantasy 16

According to the flyer on the Hunt Board, Muddy Murder, or the Flan Prince, can be found in Hawk’s Cry Cliff, Rosaria. To find the Flan Prince, you’ll want to start by traveling to The Auldhyl Docks and making your way South-East until you reach the top right corner of Hawk’s Cry Cliff.

To find him, teleport to The Auldhyl Docks and set a marker in the general location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before leaving the docks, I recommend stocking up on all your consumables. Specifically, you’ll want health potions and the Stoneskin Tonic to increase your defenses because, even though he’s a giant jelly, the Flan Prince’s attacks do a decent amount of damage. To defeat the Flan Prince, you need to be careful of his three mechanics:

Fast Flan Jump— After casting an Elemental attack, the Flan Prince will launch himself at you. To avoid getting hit, dodge either left or right. Hand Smash—The Flan Prince will raise his hands and smash one to the ground where you’re standing, and he’ll do it again. So, you’ll need to dodge twice to avoid his attacks. Tower Tentacle Whip—The Flan Prince will wrap his hands around himself and grow taller. He will whip his arms around himself in one direction and then the next. To avoid getting hit, you must dodge back twice as soon as he wraps his arms around himself. If you’re like me and aren’t always the best at dodging attacks, you can use Titan Block, one of the skills you get from gaining Titan’s powers in the quest, Capital Punishment. If you use this ability while the Flan Prince starts swirling his arms, you can block most of the damage. If you’ve used the Stoneskin Tonic, you should hopefully have more defense.

Once you know his mechanics, you can strike during the small window after he uses them or when he’s launching the slow-moving projectiles because they’re easy to dodge. So, to defeat him, attack during these cooldown windows, dodge his arms and flying body, and he’ll be a puddle of goo in no time.

You’ll get the Gelatinous Mass as a reward for your hard work, which means you can craft the Drakslayer’s Bracelet.

Final Fantasy 16: How to craft Drakslayer’s Bracelet using Gelatinous Mass

You must get a few more materials to craft this bracelet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft the Drakslayer’s Bracelet, you must complete the side quest, Blacksmith Blues, as this unlocks better gear, including the Drakeslayer’s Belt.

Once you have the Gelatinous Mass, there are a few other materials you need to get to craft this Bracelet. For Scarletite, there are a few ways you can get this material—by slaying the Notorious Marks, Dozmare, and Fastitocalon or by completing the quest Hot Water. Dragon Talon can be obtained as a drop from Dragon Aevis, which you’ll encounter in the quest, Fanning Embers and the Briar Clam Shells can be purchased at Charon’s Toll, the merchant in The Hideaway.

You can start crafting at the Blacksmith in The Hideaway as soon as you have the materials. We’ve included everything you need to know about Drakeslayer’s Bracelet recipe and its stats in the table below.

Item name Requirements Recipe Drakeslayer’s Belt Stats Drakeslayer’s Belt Blacksmith Blues Quest

Notorious Marks: the Flan Prince or Fastitocalon, or the Hot Water Quest

Fanning Embers quest One Gelatinous Mass

One Scarletite

One Dragon Talon

20 Briar Clam Shells 74 Defense and 23 Health

Defeating the Flan Prince can be tricky, seeing as he’s fast for a jelly beast, but getting the Gelatinous Mass is worth it so you can craft the Drakeslayer’s Bracelet in Final Fantasy 16.

