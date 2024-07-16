How to get Arcadion Light-heavy raid gear in FFXIV Dawntrail

Let’s hope you liked the studded leather gear randomly introduced in the middle of the Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail MSQ, because there’s more where that came from—there’s a whole new set of studded biker gear you can get from the latest raid series, the Arcadion.

Recommended Videos

With the unlock of the AAC Light-heavyweight Tier in FFXIV patch 7.01, you can finally start ditching Neo Kingdom and Artifact gear to fill your loadout with better armor pieces. You can grab holo-relics that drop from the raid fights themselves and turn them in for ilvl 710 Light-heavy raid gear—here’s how.

Where to buy Light-heavy Arcadion raid gear in FFXIV Dawntrail

The raid relic vendor can be found next to the Tomestone and token vendors at the main exchange counter in the Nexus Arcade, and he offers Light-heavy Hologear in exchange for Light-heavy holo relics.

Hhihwi stocks every relic exchange currently available in the Arcadion raids. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each successfully completed fight awards a coffer with a collection of relics to roll on. Different relics are required in different amounts for each type of gear piece:

Gear type Relic used Amount needed Headwear Light-heavy Holohelm Two Chestpiece Light-heavy Holoarmor Four Gloves Light-heavy Hologauntlets Two Legwear Light-heavy Holochausses Four Footwear Light-heavy Hologreaves Two Accessories Light-heavy Holoearring One

Remember not to roll on every relic drop from a successful fight. The first relic you obtain will disqualify all your rolls for the rest of the treasure coffer, as you can only obtain one relic per fight per week for a maximum of four relics every weekly reset.

Furthermore, make sure to Pass on every relic you don’t want. If you’re the last one left in an instance while some items are still left in the coffer, they are automatically given to you even if you didn’t roll on them. It’s possible to end up with a relic you don’t want just by losing the roll you wanted and then waiting around for too long—make sure to pass on all the items you don’t want first so that you can walk away with your weekly reward still intact and try again.

With the loot restrictions, the maximum amount of gear you can get in one week is:

One chestpiece or legwear

Two headpieces, gloves, or shoes

Four accessories

One headpiece, gloves, or shoes, plus two accessories.

Each fight drops a set number of relics every time:

Raid Holohelm Holoarmor Hologauntlets Holochausses Hologreaves Holoearring M1 two one one one one two M2 one one one one two two M3 one two one two none two M4 none two one two one two

Many people are vying to get the chest or leg gear as soon as possible, so rolls for Holoarmor and Holochausses are fiercely competitive. You may find yourself completing a fight multiple times just to end up with a full set of four chest or leg relics. Since you have to wait a full week to get another set of relics, make sure to decide on what gear pieces you want beforehand and make your selections carefully.

Considering that ilvl 710 accessories can also be obtained from the second extreme trial of Dawntrail, you may want to invest in armor pieces first—especially if you’re planning to be in top shape for the Savage tier that drops with Patch 7.05. Try browsing through the relic vendor’s inventory first to see which items have the best substat upgrade for your preferred build and settle on the final best-in-slot gearset you’re aiming for before heading into the raids.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy