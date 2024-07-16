How to get and use Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers in Final Fantasy XIV

Looking for something to spend your Bicolor Gemstones on? If you’ve already gotten yourself all the exclusive Orchestrion rolls, minions, and Glamour items purchasable from Bicolor Gemstone Vendors, it’s time to set your sights on the next big ticket prize in Final Fantasy XIV—Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers.

These vouchers cost 100 Bicolor Gemstones each and are a great way to spend your FATE rewards if you’re tired of bulk-purchasing crafting materials like Silver Lobo Hide or Megamaguey Pineapples.

The catch is, they’re worthless unless you have at least 500, and you have to do quite a bit of legwork to even gain access to them in the first place.

Where to buy and spend Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers in Final Fantasy XIV

There are two kinds of gemstone vouchers in FFXIV: The regular variety of Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers, which were introduced in Endwalker, and the Turali Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers, which were added in Dawntrail. Both cost 100 Bicolor Gemstones each and are used to buy exclusive items from Gemstone Vendors in major cities.

Voucher type Purchased from Used to purchase Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers – Gadfrid in the Old Sharlayan markets

– Sajareen at the Radz-at-Han bazaar – Wivre Horn (mount)

– Fallen Angel Wings (fashion accessory) Turali Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers – Kajeel Ja at the Tuliyollal markets

– Beryl at Solution Nine’s Nexus Arcade – Ty’aitya Whistle (mount)

Each item costs 500 vouchers, adding up to 50,000 Bicolor Gemstones per item. This is a huge grind, but the worst part is the in-city Gemstone Vendors don’t unlock until you’ve attained max Shared FATE rank in every area of the same expansion. This means 66 FATEs in all six regions of a single expansion (12 regions if you’re going for Endwalker and Dawntrail areas).

Even with the raised cap for Bicolor Gemstones from 1,000 to 1,500, you’ll cap your gemstones multiple times before reaching max rank—and you can’t spend any of it on buying vouchers except for the final 1,500 you’ll have when finishing the final region.

Endwalker areas have 66 FATEs in three ranks, while Dawntrail divides them into four ranks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vouchers cannot be used interchangeably, so make sure you know which item you want before setting your sights on grinding out any of the areas. If you manage to both max out the ranks and grind out enough gemstones for all 500 vouchers, you can head over to Mor Dhona to spend them with Edelina the Luxury Trader.

Mor Dhona is located inside the House of Splendors next to Rowena herself (as opposed to with the rest of the token and tome traders in the main market).

