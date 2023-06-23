How to get a mount in Final Fantasy 16

Exploring Valisthea on foot is nice, but riding a Chocobo—the mounts in Final Fantasy—is even better. And in Final Fantasy 16, you can acquire a mount.

Not only can you get a mount, but it happens to be Ambrosia, the white-feathered Chocobo who saves your life at Phoenix Gate. And by riding Ambrosia, you can also earn the trophy, When You Ride Alone.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get a mount and the When You Ride Alone trophy in Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16: How to get a mount

To get a mount in Final Fantasy 16, you must complete the side quest, The White Winged Wonder, which you can obtain from Rowan, the Travelling Trader, in Martha’s Rest.

You’ll find Rowan next to a bridge with the side-quest icon above his head. Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, this quest won’t become available until you complete the pivotal quest, The Crystals’ Curse, at Drake’s Head, and subsequently, the Release quest of The Gathering Storm, where you must save Martha from the Empire.

According to my campaign progress percentage, this is around the 35 to 40 percent mark. So, you do have to be quite a ways through FF16 to get a mount. But, in my opinion, your mount is worth waiting for.

Once you get The White Winged Wonder side quest, you must follow the markers until you face the bandits and the Chocobo flock attacking them. It’ll be up to you to save the Chocobos and defeat the bandits.

After doing so, you realize that the leader of the flock, the large white Chocobo, is Ambrosia, your mount from when you were just a young boy and the one who saved your life during the night at Phoenix Gate.

Ambrosia saves Clive on the night of Phoenix Gate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a thank you for saving the Chocobos, Rowan rewards you with a set of Chocobo tackle so you can finally ride your mount—which you’ve now unlocked.

How to get the When You Ride Alone trophy in Final Fantasy 16

Once you’ve unlocked your mount, you can earn the When You Ride Alone trophy by riding Ambrosia. To call Ambrosia to you, hold down your right stick (R3), and to mount Ambrosia, press “X.”

From here, move around or sprint, and you will unlock the When You Ride Alone trophy.

You’ll see the date and time when you earned the trophy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Related: All Final Fantasy 16 trophies

Although getting a mount in Final Fantasy 16 will take time, it’s an easy side quest to complete, and you’ll be reunited with your beloved Ambrosia.

About the author