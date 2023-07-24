You’ll uncover many useful and symbolic objects as you traverse the lands in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16). However, if you’re short on Gil or like an adventure, it’s time to don your pirate hat and search for the One Man’s treasure. To find it, you’ll first need to find the treasure map, which has a sneaky little side benefit.

Treasure Map Location in FF16

To find the One Man’s Treasure Map in FFXVI, you can use the Eistla or Ravenwit Walls obelisks in the Kingdom of Waloed. The Ravenwit Walls obelisk is the best starting point if you want to cut time. No matter your choice, you’ll encounter many monstrous enemies en route to the Treasure Map’s location.

This Treasure Map is beside the body of a dead merchant in the Great Southern Gate. Once in the general area, you must search for a decrepit structure next to a cliff face and pick up the treasure map next to the body.

It can be tricky to spot, but the map will sparkle on the ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Final Fantasy 16 One Man’s Treasure Location

After acquiring the Treasure Map, you’ll find it in your inventory. Its description doesn’t give its location away, much like the Notorious Marks. So, you’ll need to follow these easy steps to find the One Man’s Treasure:

Use the Gilded Path obelisk in The Dhalmekian Republic

You could also teleport to Tabor and follow the path down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Navigate to the south of Titan’s Wake‚ which you can do so by taking the first left after reaching the Gilded Path obelisk. Defeat the Helldivers, Goblins, and Hill Gigas along the way. Run up the small hill at the back of the alcove, where you’ll notice a rough-looking tent and treasure box. Open the treasure box to get the One Man’s Treasure.

You can use it at any merchant as soon as you get it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to use the One Man’s Treasure in FF16

Once you have the One Man’s Treasure in your inventory, you can sell it at any merchant. I went directly to the Merchant in Tabor, as it’s the closest to this location. Thankfully, he’s only a short walk from the Tabor obelisk, so I didn’t have to go too far.

At the Merchant, you’ll navigate to the Sell tab and then into Materials. From there, scroll down until you see One Man’s Treasure, which you can sell for 100,000 Gil.

100,000 GIl can buy you some excellent items or records. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best part is the Treasure Map is a curiosity, so obtaining it means you’re one step closer to achieving the For the Hoard achievement trophy in Final Fantasy 16.

