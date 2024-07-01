How to complete Once a Riddler, Now a Ruler in Final Fantasy XIV

There are several side quests for you to work on in Final Fantasy XIV, and there are even more for those who work their way through the Dawntrail expansion. Although many are straightforward, the Once a Riddle, Now a Ruler quest is far more complicated.

The entire side quest tackles multiple riddles with a specific solution in mind. If you’re not picking up the small details from the letters and context clues of the quest, it can be easy to get the incorrect solution. Here’s what you need about how to solve all riddles in Once a Riddler, Now a Ruler in FFXIV.

All Once a Riddle, Now a Ruler solutions in Final Fantasy XIV

Make your way to the beach of Tuliyollal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three locations you have to visit to complete this quest. You get the first one after speaking with the quest giver at coordinates (X:15.3, Y:6.3). The Nostalgic Attendant hands you the letter they found that sets you off on this quest. You can do this before or after completing all the Dawntrail Main Scenario Quests. The quest also does not require you to track down any Aether Currents using your Aether Compass.

Inside the letter is the first riddle, and it reads: “A great hall rests upon buried shells of old, where palm trees tower over sands gleaming gold.” You can find this location west of Xbalyav Ty’e, to the left of a palm tree. When you get close enough, a small location begins to sparkle, and you can interact with it to find the second riddle.

Make your way to the final area of the pier for this solution. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, the second riddle will be trickier than the last one. You can now read the second riddle: “Weathered planks creak, quietly guiding the way, to a verdant bed of green washed with sea spray.” Thankfully for gamers, the location is not too far away, and you won’t have to leave the area. Make your way to the pier, on your way to The For’ard Cabins, until you reach the very end of it. When you arrive, make your way to the south side of the palm trees and you should see another glowing location behind the plants, revealing the third and final riddle.

Go behind the pillar to find the final location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the second location revealed, it’s time to read the third riddle to reveal the final location. The third riddle is: “A thoroughfare worn smooth speaks of journeys come to end-reason and resolve, set in stone, with duty contend.” Unlike the previous two, the final location is a good distance away, but not too far that you’ll have to use fast travel. Return to the pier’s entrance, proceed north, close to the large stone statues at Morrow’s Measure, and interact with the pillar on the northeast side. Head behind the stone pillar and you’ll find the final location.

The final thing to do is return to the Nostalgic Attendant who gave you the side quest and report what you find. You’ll share the green imitation ring you discovered with them and complete this riddle-based quest in Final Fantasy XIV.

