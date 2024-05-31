Wuk Lamat, a female Hrothgar from Final Fantasy 14, smiles into the distance.
Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail launch website hints at upcoming dungeons and raids

Grab every detail that you can learn about Dawntrail before it launches.
Zack Palm
Published: May 31, 2024 02:38 pm

Final Fantasy XIV fans are gearing up for their journey into Dawntrail, as the expansion’s early access arrives in less than a month. To help make the month-long wait slightly easier, the developers have released the launch website for the expansion, providing further details to previously speculated plot points.

Some of the notable information on the website covers the new dungeons and raids players can prepare to embark on their journey through Dawntrail. Many of these locations will appear in Final Fantasy XIV‘s main story, giving us small details of what to expect surrounding the overall plot. Given the previous expansion stories in Shadowbringers and Endwalker, things will be much lighter in Dawntrail, but there is still danger in this heartfelt adventure.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail dungeon reveal
Explore multiple upcoming dungeons during the Dawntrail expansion. Image via Square-Enix

The Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail website features multiple screenshots from the upcoming dungeons and reveals the upcoming raid series, The Arcadion. We’ll need to wait to learn more about the dungeons, but we received a sizeable breakdown about this raid. The launch website gives us a distinct breakdown, unveiling it’s a “grand spectacle” and will feature a gladiator-like tournament theme where adventurers face off against the most fearsome fighters in the region.

We also have a small glimpse at the upcoming Futures Rewritten ultimate raid series, but we don’t have much else to offer besides a brief excerpt covering the story of the Rewritten raid. We’ve learned it focuses on two women fascinated by the endless possibilities of the future and how small, simple choices can alter the fate of everyone. There’s little information, but the Final Fantasy XIV developers like to keep these details as spoiler-free as possible, ensuring fans can enjoy it the first time they experience it.

The launch website for Dawntrail doesn’t cover much else beyond what the developers have already covered. The melee DPS Viper class and the ranged, magical DPS Pictomancer class will become available, and players can choose to unlock them before embarking on the Dawntrail expansion story, though it’s not recommended. It takes several hours to get these classes leveled up, and some players might want to dive straight into the story rather than waste precious time focusing on these new classes despite the hype surrounding them.

Final Fantasy XIV fans can pour over the website to their heart’s content, but no further details will come out until Dawntrail arrives. The game’s early access goes live on June 28 for anyone who preordered the expansion, and it goes live for everyone else on July 2. If you still need to, benchmark your hardware to see how the new graphical update for Final Fantasy XIV will run for you.

