Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Jadewind Hill Cache Treasure Chest Locations

One of the many Cache hunts in the Grasslands Region might give you a bit of trouble—Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s Jadewind Hill. If you’re shouting at your computer or phone asking for help, I have answers, Kupo.

Recommended Videos

Without even trying, you’re bound to stumble across an area in any of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s exhaustive regions asking you to discover two or three Cache chests to round out and complete the location.

When you’re learning to walk in FF7 Rebirth, the Grasslands Region proves to be a gentle tutor in the ways of the expansive JRPG world. You’ll learn how to sniff out Chocobo Stops in the Grasslands, and you’ll get accustomed to Caches—and the Jadewind Hill Cache location is a great example of one.

Every Jadewind Hill Cache location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are three different Caches to find in Jadewind Hill, and the investigation area is fairly large, so it can become very easy to be overwhelmed when looking for the chests. However, there’s a little trick that becomes consistent in all of the Jadewind Hill Cache spots in FF7 Rebirth.

Jadewind Hill Cache location one

The first one is next to a windmill. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Cache location one. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Using the order in which I found each of the Caches, number one is next to the second-closest windmill to the Cache location symbol. As long as you follow the marker on the map above, you’ll find the first box at the base of the windmill.

Jadewind Hill Cache location two

The second one is also next to a Windmill. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Cache location two. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As I mentioned earlier, every single Jadewind Hill Cache chest has something very strong and obvious in common—they’re all located next to a windmill. Using the first Cache as a starting point, go slightly south to the next visible windmill, and it will be there, next to the windmill, beside some Shinra Boxes—probably with some Moogle Medals you can mop up.

Jadewind Hill Cache location three

You’ll never guess, but the third and final Cache is next to a windmill. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Cache location three. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Shock and horror, the third and final Cache location can be found in a similar spot at the bottom of another of the Jadewind Hill location’s windmills. If you look at all three Cache markers across all three helpful screenshots, it’s practically Orion’s Belt. Understandably, you’d think Square Enix might try and throw you off in the hut for the Caches—but no. Chest three is next to the final windmill in the area, and that’s all three locations ticked off.

If you’re still in the Grasslands Region, make sure to add all of the Grasslands’ Protorelics to your FF7 Rebirth completion list.