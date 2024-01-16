FFXIV: How to complete Of Duplicity and Duplication

Since the dawn of MMORPG titles, questing has been a popular activity. With the latest 6.55 patch in FFXIV, we’ve been introduced to the quest Duplicity of Duplication that continues the storyline for Hildibrand.

Keep reading to learn how to complete Duplicity of Duplication in FFXIV.

How to start and finish Of Duplicity and Duplication in FFXIV

To start Of Duplicity and Duplication in the 6.55 patch, you need to have a Disciple of War or Magic level of 90, and have completed the side story quest Not from Around Here as well as the main story quest Growing Light.

This quest is not for beginners due to the high level you have to achieve and the infamously long questline that follows Hildibrand, our favorite character in FFXIV.

To start this quest, you will need to speak to Delion at Radz-at-Han (X:11:4, Y:11.5). After you have spoken to Delion and completed the second quest in the series the Gentleman at Heart, you will be able to unlock The Gilded Araya. This is a new trial that has been added to the game.

Thankfully for players, this quest isn’t as long as the other quests have been in the series and focuses on narrative versus solving clues. Just follow the dialogue and storyline until you have finished the quest. The real quest you want to finish is the Gentleman at Heart, which ends the Endwalker finale to the Hildibrand storyline.

How to complete Gentleman at Heart in FFXIV

Are you a gentleman at heart? Screengrab via Square Enix

Finishing Gentleman at Heart in the Hildibrand series will unlock The Gilded Araya trial, and although you don’t get any prizes from the trial itself, the quest gives you a nice reward. You have probably heard rumors about a UFO being spotted, so if you want to learn more about getting this mount, check out our guide.

To start the quest Gentleman at Heart, you will need to have finished Of Duplicity and Duplication and then speak to Delion at the same location in Radz-at-Han. Go through the dialogue and, eventually, you’ll be teleported to The Gilded Araya trial.

Get into the queue and be prepared for an eight-man fight against Asura. Winning the fight is no easy feat, and requires strategy and a great tank to help take damage.

How to fight Asura in The Gilded Araya Trial

The Gilded Araya Trial can be found in your duty roulette section where trials typically are. Asura is powerful and will use techniques such as Iconic Execution to destroy targets. She has a powerful cleave attack that can wipe the entire room if you’re not careful.

Try going to the opposite side of the room and dodge as much as possible when the six-bladed Khadga is present.

Your main goal should be focused on dodging accurately and hitting her as much as you can without getting hit. It’s a fight you might have to redo a few times to understand her movements, but once you’ve figured out her pattern, she’s an easy boss to take down.