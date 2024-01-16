How to get the UFO mount in Final Fantasy XIV

There are countless options to customize your character and their vibe in Final Fantasy XIV. Mounts are among the most popular collectibles, and Square Enix can sometimes go overboard when designing them. The UFO mount is one of those mounts.

The UFO mount is one of the most interesting in the game. Your Warrior of Light will travel on their back, floating around under the power of the colorful UFO. It was added with Endwalker Patch 6.55, released on Jan. 16. Here’s how to unlock it.

How to unlock the UFO mount in Final Fantasy XIV

Hildibrand went through a lot. Image via Square Enix

The UFO mount is peculiar and funny. It displays the kind of humor the developer has gone for in the Manderville quests, and it’s no coincidence. The mount is obtained through completing the Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures in Endwalker.

To unlock the mount, you have to complete the whole questline, which received its last quests through Patch 6.55 on Jan. 16. There’s a very, very long road ahead of you if you haven’t completed any quest related to the Manderville characters since it started a decade ago with A Realm Reborn, with more quests being added with each expansion. But don’t worry, because it’s a lot of fun.

The very first Manderville quest can be unlocked by speaking to Wymond in Ul’dah at X:9.8 Y:8.7. You just need to reach at least level 50 to meet the requirements. You’ll then have to complete over 50 quests, all the way to the Endwalker expanson, which added Relic Weapons as rewards.

To get the UFO mount, complete the final quest of the story, called Gentleman at Heart. For that, you need to own the Endwalker expansion and reach at least Level 90 on any job. The mount is a completion reward. You’ll also unlock the last tier of Manderville weapons.