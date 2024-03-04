Category:
FF7 Rebirth: Saga of the Seaside Inn Walkthrough

Your bro(s) need a helping hand.
Johnny clone vs Johnny clone in FF7R
Love him or hate him, nobody can deny Johnny is a hardworking man in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Sure, he got scammed with that Seaside Inn, but he and his clones are doing their best to make things right.

That’s why you and your gang are going to scour all of Corel looking for refurbishment materials, Transmuter Chips, and a Pristine Crown in FF7 Rebirth to help a bro out. When you’re done with all those Queen’s Blood Carnival puzzles, that is.

FF7 Rebirth: All Johnny Material Locations

Map of Corel with the Refurbished Material locations marked with red circles
Every Refurbished Material for Johnny boy. Image by Dot Esports
Below are the locations of all the refurbishment materials to complete The Saga of the Seaside Inn in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Visual ReferenceMaterial Location
Climb up to Zipline NC-1 to find the first refurbishment material.
Climb up to Zipline NC-2 to find the second refurbishment material.
Climb up to Zipline NC-6 to find the third refurbishment material.
Climb up to Zipline NC-5 to find the fourth refurbishment material.
Head to the Training Gym, and look for Zipline NC-7 to find the fifth refurbishment material.
Near the Twilight Hill cache, look for the NC-3 Zipline to find the sixth refurbishment material.
Climb up to Zipline NC-4 to find the last refurbishment material.
Climb up to Zipline NC-8 to get the last refurbishment material.

Now that you have all the materials for Johnny in FF7R, speak with the Johnny clones near the resort to complete this part of the quest.

How to craft a Boiler Valve in FF7 Rebirth

Chocobo looking for Boiler Valve Transmuter chip FF7R
Treasure hunting but with Chocobos. Screenshot by Dot Esports
After finding out there are even more Johnny clones out there, you’re off to a rundown factory to greet them. Here’s how you can find the Boiler Valve Transmuter Chip in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

To get access to this transmutation recipe, complete Excavation Intel one: Valve Factory Ruins. If you don’t have access to this World Intel activity yet, complete Expedition Intel two: Glencross Lifespring, which is close to the resort.

Completing Excavation Intel one: Valve Factory Ruins requires a Chocobo, so rent one from the ranch outside the resort. When you arrive at the location, hold the down arrow in the D-Pad to track the Transmuter Chip’s scent and press the up arrow to Scour it. Here’s what you need to craft it:

  • Two Iron Ore
  • Two Zinc Ore
  • Two Amethyst

Collect these items from the ground or in Lifespring World Intel activities. When ready, press Options and select the Transmutation menu. The Boiler Valve recipe in FF7R can be found in the last tab.

How to get the Tonberry Crown in FF7 Rebirth

Tonberry King with his crown in FF7R
A crown fit for a king. Screenshot by Dot Esports
You can’t get the Tonberry Crown until chapter nine. Since you likely accepted Johnny’s The Seaside Inn Saga side quest in chapter seven, progress through the main story for now.

When the Corel Desert is available, complete the Classified Intel: Heavy Lies the Crown combat challenge. Mind you, this isn’t the easiest task: you must defeat the Tonberry King to steal its crown. If you’d like an extra hand in this boss fight, here’s our Tonberry King boss fight guide.

To get the Tonberry Crown in FF7 Rebirth, pressure the Tonberry King during the boss fight and cast Steal to snatch it for yourself.

Speak with the Johnny clone in the desert and then with the real one at the resort. As a reward for your trouble, you get to witness the new and improved Seaside Inn and a Queen’s Blood Card: J Squad. Plus, you unlock Johnny’s Treasure Trove, a place where he can show off all your minigame collector’s items. 

Read Article FF7 Rebirth Critically Acclaimed: How to get S review in Loveless at Gold Saucer
cait sith in loveless in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
FF7 Rebirth Critically Acclaimed: How to get S review in Loveless at Gold Saucer
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Mar 4, 2024
Read Article Future FF7 Rebirth patch will ‘improve’ graphics in Performance Mode
cloud, aerith, and tifa together in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Future FF7 Rebirth patch will ‘improve’ graphics in Performance Mode
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 4, 2024
Read Article FF7 Rebirth: How to get into the Crow’s Nest
Crowd is standing in the Crow's Nest
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
FF7 Rebirth: How to get into the Crow’s Nest
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 4, 2024
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?