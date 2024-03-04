FF7 Rebirth: Saga of the Seaside Inn Walkthrough

Love him or hate him, nobody can deny Johnny is a hardworking man in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Sure, he got scammed with that Seaside Inn, but he and his clones are doing their best to make things right.

That’s why you and your gang are going to scour all of Corel looking for refurbishment materials, Transmuter Chips, and a Pristine Crown in FF7 Rebirth to help a bro out. When you’re done with all those Queen’s Blood Carnival puzzles, that is.

FF7 Rebirth: All Johnny Material Locations

Every Refurbished Material for Johnny boy. Image by Dot Esports

Below are the locations of all the refurbishment materials to complete The Saga of the Seaside Inn in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Visual Reference Material Location Climb up to Zipline NC-1 to find the first refurbishment material. Climb up to Zipline NC-2 to find the second refurbishment material. Climb up to Zipline NC-6 to find the third refurbishment material. Climb up to Zipline NC-5 to find the fourth refurbishment material. Head to the Training Gym, and look for Zipline NC-7 to find the fifth refurbishment material. Near the Twilight Hill cache, look for the NC-3 Zipline to find the sixth refurbishment material. Climb up to Zipline NC-4 to find the last refurbishment material. Climb up to Zipline NC-8 to get the last refurbishment material.

Now that you have all the materials for Johnny in FF7R, speak with the Johnny clones near the resort to complete this part of the quest.

How to craft a Boiler Valve in FF7 Rebirth

Treasure hunting but with Chocobos. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After finding out there are even more Johnny clones out there, you’re off to a rundown factory to greet them. Here’s how you can find the Boiler Valve Transmuter Chip in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

To get access to this transmutation recipe, complete Excavation Intel one: Valve Factory Ruins. If you don’t have access to this World Intel activity yet, complete Expedition Intel two: Glencross Lifespring, which is close to the resort.

Completing Excavation Intel one: Valve Factory Ruins requires a Chocobo, so rent one from the ranch outside the resort. When you arrive at the location, hold the down arrow in the D-Pad to track the Transmuter Chip’s scent and press the up arrow to Scour it. Here’s what you need to craft it:

Two Iron Ore

Two Zinc Ore

Two Amethyst

Collect these items from the ground or in Lifespring World Intel activities. When ready, press Options and select the Transmutation menu. The Boiler Valve recipe in FF7R can be found in the last tab.

How to get the Tonberry Crown in FF7 Rebirth

A crown fit for a king. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can’t get the Tonberry Crown until chapter nine. Since you likely accepted Johnny’s The Seaside Inn Saga side quest in chapter seven, progress through the main story for now.

When the Corel Desert is available, complete the Classified Intel: Heavy Lies the Crown combat challenge. Mind you, this isn’t the easiest task: you must defeat the Tonberry King to steal its crown. If you’d like an extra hand in this boss fight, here’s our Tonberry King boss fight guide.

To get the Tonberry Crown in FF7 Rebirth, pressure the Tonberry King during the boss fight and cast Steal to snatch it for yourself.

Speak with the Johnny clone in the desert and then with the real one at the resort. As a reward for your trouble, you get to witness the new and improved Seaside Inn and a Queen’s Blood Card: J Squad. Plus, you unlock Johnny’s Treasure Trove, a place where he can show off all your minigame collector’s items.