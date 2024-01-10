Does your Final Fantasy 7 Remake save transfer to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

To be able to start Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth exactly from where you stopped in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, with all the weapons, gear, Materia, and summons you worked so hard to get would be all players’ dreams.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the sequel and will start from the events at the end of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. These games are part of the Final Fantasy 7 trilogy and the story will carry over from game to game. Because of that, it’s natural to wonder if the saved file will also carry over.

Does your FF7 Remake save carry over to FF7 Rebirth?

. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Square Enix on YouTube

No, your Final Fantasy 7 Remake save does not transfer to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. That means you won’t be able to carry over any gear, ability, or Materia from Remake.

Game director Naoki Hamaguchi said in September 2023 that while Rebirth follows the story of the previous game, it was developed to hold itself as a standalone experience. “There’s no particular sort of growth parameters or abilities that you will be carrying over from the previous title,” said Hamaguchi.

The only advantage of having played Final Fantasy 7 Remake is to unlock the Leviathan DLC summon. Those with save data from PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 can select the “Save Data Bonus” option on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth‘s title screen.

If you played Episode INTERmission, you’ll receive the Ramuh DLC summon instead. Players who unlock these summons will still have to earn them in-game. Square Enix will make you work for them, unfortunately.