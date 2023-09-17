You can’t use your Final Fantasy Remake save in FF7 Rebirth, but you’ll receive some cool bonuses

Final Fantasy fans who were hoping to carry over saved files from previous titles into next year’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be left a little disappointed after this week, but fret not, as those with prequel experience will at least be receiving some cool benefits come February’s launch.

Square Enix Rebirth creative director Naoki Hamaguchi delivered the news in a Sept. 14 PlayStation Blog interview, revealing developers envisioned Rebirth as a unique and separate experience and thus decided against carrying over saves between iterations of the game.

“Each game’s balancing is done independently and a player’s level and abilities will not carry over from one game to the next,” Hamaguchi said. However, he added that, though players won’t directly carry over their saves from Remake, they will be rewarded with cool bonuses if they’ve completed the previous game.

The bonuses in question have appeared on the Square Enix store page for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Players will be rewarded with different Summon Materia depending on their progression in Remake. Those who have completed the base game will receive Leviathan, while Final Fantasy 7 Remake Episode INTERmission completionists will be rewarded with Ramuh.

Other than these save-specific rewarded Summons, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will feature a plethora of new Summons. In the same interview, Hamaguchi emphasized the Summons have been “fleshed out” beyond Remake, though we will see some familiar faces.

“There will be many other summons in the game,” Hamaguchi confirmed, adding that extra side content will be included regarding a summon that did not feature in the original Final Fantasy 7 release in 1997.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launches on Leap Day, Feb. 29, 2024, and will be playable exclusively on the PS5, with plans to expand to other platforms later in the calendar year.

