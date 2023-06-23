Does Torgal die in Final Fantasy 16?

Shortly after beginning Final Fantasy 16, you meet a dog companion named Torgal. Aside from just being cute, Torgal can actually join your party and help you during battles later in the game.

Dogs are generally beloved additions to almost every piece of media they find themselves in, however audiences are trained to worry about the dog’s safety immediately. Many players have shared such concerns about the loyal Torgal and are seeking to learn if they should prepare to see their canine companion die.

If you are trying to save yourself from unnecessary heartbreak, here is what you need to know about Torgal’s fate. Be warned, there are spoilers below—though they only pertain to Torgal.

Will Torgal die in Final Fantasy 16?

You will be pleased to know that Torgal does not die in Final Fantasy 16. Your faithful canine companion will survive the main storyline and remain a part of your party throughout the entire game. Thankfully, involving Torgal in battle does not risk losing your wolf-dog companion either.

Torgal is excitedly waiting for Final Fantasy 16’s release | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

From Dogmeat in Fallout to Sif from Dark Souls, dogs make up some of the most beloved characters in video game history. Unfortunately, many also share a tragic fate that gets me, and plenty of other gamers, every time. Much like you, I have similarly taken to immediately looking up any dog’s fate in the video games I play.

Related: All voice actors for Final Fantasy 16: Full cast list

The world of Final Fantasy 16 is a dangerous place with plenty of enemies waiting for you. Though Torgal may be safe, plenty of other party members and characters are certainly not out of danger’s way. While you may be spared from losing Torgal, you need be vigilant to keep your other party members alive and well.

About the author