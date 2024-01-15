All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth pre-order bonuses

Taking advantage of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s generous pre-order bonuses is not only handy, like many companions in your party, but will help you break limits.

It’s not all about the Buster Swords or even the playable inclusion of Red XIII, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is so much more than that. What’s more, Square Enix has ensured you can get even more out of FF7 Rebirth with pre-order bonuses.

Whereas other bonuses typically fall into the cosmetic category and serve as optional eye candy, FF7 Rebirth‘s pre-order bonuses go beyond and can be instrumental in combat. Now that I’ve piqued your interest, let’s use some Sense Materia to see the bonuses.

All FF7 Rebirth standard edition pre-order bonuses

In the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth standard edition, you can expect to get the Midgar Bangle Accessory for the physical edition. On the other hand, the digital version provides a Moogle Trio Summoning Materia—both of which you can equip in-game.

Bangles typically increase some of your main base stats, such as Attack and Defense, but they can also offer more slots, giving you more room for Materia.

Materias are special pieces of magic, usually requiring MP, that can launch a devastating attack on your opponents or offer a special kind of protection for your team.

All FF7 Rebirth digital edition pre-order bonuses

If you’re going down the digital route for FF7 Rebirth, then the standard edition or deluxe edition will bestow upon you the aforementioned Moogle Trio Summoning Materia.

All FF7 Rebirth physical edition pre-order bonuses

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s physical deluxe edition rewards you with the Midgar Bangle Accessory outlined above.

What pre-order bonuses you get for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will depend on the edition you pick up. As well as every pre-order bonus, we also know every platform Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming to, and we’ve also got the latest on a possible FF7 Rebirth demo.