All Final Fantasy 16 characters

Like any game out there, the heart and soul of Final Fantasy 16 lies within its characters, since they are not only part of the story, but also because they’re the ones responsible for driving the story forward.

Final Fantasy, as a franchise, has had a lot of legendary characters introduced over the years. This only increases the pressure for the latest entry in the series, Final Fantasy 16, to deliver according to their devout fanbase’s expectations, as well as the standards Square Enix has set for themselves after recent releases.

FFXVI has a ton of characters—minor as well as not-so-minor—that make their appearance throughout the game’s narrative, but only nine of these characters are integral to the plot.

All main characters in Final Fantasy 16

Clive Rosfield

Image via Square Enix

Nation

Grand Duchy of Rosaria

Voice actor

English: Ben Starr

Japanese: Yuya Uchida

The protagonist of Final Fantasy 16, Clive Rosfield is the firstborn son of the Archduke of Rosaria. Clive is a master of the blade who learns abilities from his encounters with Eikons, powerful creatures capable of massive destruction.

This was not Clive’s original mission in life, however. The firstborn son was initially expecting to inherit the first Eikon of Fire, just like everyone else in Rosario expected of him. In a twist of events, however, Joshua awakens as the Dominant of Phoenix soon after being born, thrusting Clive to seek out a new way to serve Rosaria.

Clive then dedicates his life to mastering the way of the sword, not only to protect Rosaria but also to protect his younger brother in his perilous role. Soon enough, Joshua officially earns the title of the First Shield of Rosaria to represent his mission of guarding his brother as well as the Phoenix.

Then one night, an event that comes to be known as the Night of Flames takes place. Imperial forces attack Clive and his family at the Phoenix Gate, slaughtering the latter while activating Joshua’s Phoenix to run rampant.

Related: Final Fantasy 16 chapter list: All main story missions and side quests

Soon after, the blazing Eikon Ifrit strangely manifests, and a legendary battle between the two Eikons takes place, changing Clive’s fate forever, causing him to set out on a quest for revenge about a decade later. Now journeying across Valisthea, Clive encounters an array of characters along the way, including familiar faces, new friends, and dangerous foes wielding immense power.

Joshua Rosfield

Image via Square Enix

Nation

Grand Duchy of Rosaria

Voice actor

English: Logan Hannan

Japanese: Natsumi Fujiwara

Clive’s younger brother, Joshua Rosfield is the second son of the Archduke of Rosaria and the Dominant of the Phoenix, inheriting the title from his father unexpectedly at an early age.

An Eikon’s Dominant can effectively transform into their Eikon, which means Joshua can morph into Phoenix, the indomitable Eikon of Fire—a creature that also happens to adorn the flag of the kingdom of which Joshua is royalty.

During the Night of Flame—a tragic event in the story’s history—Joshua and his family happen to be at the Phoenix Gate when imperial forces ambush them. Joshua gets separated from Clive and has to watch in horror as his family is slaughtered right before him, which then causes the Phoenix to burst out into the fray and go berserk.

Right after this, the mysterious Eikon Ifrit also appears, which then causes a burning battle between the two Eikons that changes the course of not only Joshua’s life but Clive’s too.

Jill Warrick

Image via Square Enix

Nation

Grand Duchy of Rosaria

Voice actor

English: Susannah Fielding

Japanese: Megumi Han

Jill Warrick is a skilled sword fighter and the Dominant of Shiva in Final Fantasy 16 but is also a friend and powerful ally of the protagonist, Clive Rosfield.

Jill has gone through a traumatic past, having been taken from her home as a political hostage, and repeatedly traded and kept captive to maintain international peace. Despite the circumstances in which she arrived in the kingdom of Rosaria, the Archduke treated Jill like his own daughter, making her a sister figure to both Clive and Joshua.

When the Night of Flame finally occurs, Jill and Clive are sent on different paths. Jill awakens as the Dominant of Shiva after being separated from her adoptive family and begins serving as a defender of the Iron Kingdom, soon after coming in direct conflict with Clive himself at the battle of Nysa.

Clive spares Jill in battle and the two are once again united as friends and allies.

Torgal

Image via Square Enix

Nation

No affiliation

Voice actor

English: None

Japanese: None

Once an outcast from the Northern Territories, Torgal was taken in by the Rosfield house when only a little puppy and then gifted to the sons of the Archduke of Rosaria, Clive and Joshua Rosfield.

Then, however, it wouldn’t be long before the tragic event of the Night of Flames took place, killing most of the Rosfield family and separating Torgal from Clive for a very long time.

A decade or so later, the universe decides to reunite Torgal with his long-lost master Clive, enabling the good boy to become Clive’s faithful pet and companion once again as they embark together on a dangerous and exciting new journey filled with familiar faces while encountering ominous foes all over Valisthea.

Cidolfus Telamon

Image via Square Enix

Nation

No affiliation

Voice actor

English: Ralph Ineson

Japanese: Hiroshi Shirokuma

Other than being one of the main characters in FFXVI, Cidolfus Telamon is also the latest version of what long-time fans of the series will recognize as the character Cid.

Having a background of a soldier in the Royal Army of Waloed, Cid has now turned into an outlaw as he works to build a safe space for people that are persecuted elsewhere in society, such as those with the ability to use magic and those who are Dominants of Eikons.

Speaking of, Cid is a Dominant himself. His summon is the Thunder God Ramuh.

Like previous incarnations of the Cid character, FFXVI’s Cid is also a scientist and inventor. He is one of the few main characters that directly fight alongside Clive, with Jill and Torgal

Benedikta Harman

Image via Square Enix

Nation

Kingdom of Waloed

Voice actor

English: Nina Yndis

Japanese: Akari Higuchi

Benedikta Harman acts as one of the main antagonists in FFXVI. She is a Royal Attaché of the Waloed Kingdom as well as the Dominant of the Wind Eikon, Garuda.

Benedikta is ruthless and cold-hearted with extreme skill cultivated in wielding her sword and subterfuge. She is immensely powerful not only in strength but also in status as she is in charge of commanding Waloed’s intelligencers.

When on a mission to track down the Infernal Eikon Ifrit, Benedikta comes across Clive Rosfield who she learns to have similar goals to her, which forces her to face her mysterious past.

Hugo Kupka

Image via Square Enix

Nation

Dhalmekian Republic

Voice actor

English: Alex Lanipekun

Japanese: Yasuhiro Mamiya

Hugo Kupka is one of the main antagonists in FFXVI and also the Dominant of the Earth Eikon—Titan.

Once a dispensable foot soldier, Hugo went through a meteoric rise in the ranks of the Dhalmekian Republican Army, eventually turning into the army’s permanent Economic Adviser. Using the power of his summon—the Titan—Hugo spread his infectious influence all over the nation’s armies and its policy-making, amassing a personal fortune in the process.

Dion Lesage

Image via Square Enix

Nation

Holy Empire of Sanbreque

Voice actor

English: Stewart Clarke

Japanese: Yuichi Nakamura

Dion Lesage is another main character of the FFXVI cast who is shrouded in mystery, but mainly appearing as the Dominant of the King of Dragons—the Eikon of Light—Bahamut.

Dion has descended from royalty, serving the Holy Empire of Sanbreque as Crown Prince and leader of the fearsome Dragoons. Being a part of the kingdom from where the Dragoon Knights originated, Dion is a skilled Dragoon, leading the forces of the lance-wielding warriors in battle.

Dion is loved and respected by both his people as well as his troops, not only for being an amazing leader, but also for the innumerable times he has turned the tide of battle in their favor, with enormous help from his Eikon, Bahamut, the King of Dragons.

Related: FF16 players are begging for one of FF16’s best features

All is not well in Sanbreque as it appears on the surface, however, and things lurking in the shadows may just be capable of overthrowing Dion’s strong footing once and for all.

Barnabas Tharmr

Image via Square Enix

Nation

Kingdom of Waloed

Voice actor

English: David Menkin

Japanese: Gotaro Tsunashima

Barnabas Tharmr is one of the main antagonists of Final Fantasy XVI. He reigns as the King of Waloed and is titled as the Warden of Darkness, while also being the Dominant of Odin.

Barnabas has a unique background—unlike many characters from the cast, he earned his nobility rather than gaining it as a birthright.

Barnabas possesses control over the mythical Eikon Odin along with its horse Sleipnir. Using his summon, Barnabas consolidated his rule through sheer force, while wanting to extend his reign across a majority of the Valisthea land.

He arrived on the shores of Ash as a titleless and landless wanderer and then went on to win himself a kingdom through his skill of the blade. The local beastmen soon rose to revolt against his rule, but their rebellion was quickly quelled single-handedly using the power of his Eikon, Odin, bringing the entirety of the eastern continent under the Waloed banner.

About the author