How to level up Torgal’s Pedigree in Final Fantasy 16

During the majority of your time in Final Fantasy 16, you will control Clive, the troubled son of a former Archduke, who is on a mission of vengeance.

This doesn’t mean you should only focus on Clive and his gear/stats, though, as your loyal companion Torgal also has the ability to progress.

While not nearly as extensive as the abilities and gear that Clive has access to, Torgal has some attacks you can change and even levels to progress through. The higher Torgal’s level is, the more damage his attacks deal, so knowing how to level him up is a huge advantage in combat. Although, in the early portion of FF16, some players are confused about how exactly to do this.

Want to know how to level up Torgal in FF16? Read on for everything you need to know to level up Torgal’s Pedigree in Final Fantasy 16.

How to level up Torgal in Final Fantasy 16

Torgal may be cute, but he becomes a valuable ally| Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In the same way that Clive has levels, Torgal has Pedigree. The higher Pedigree that Torgal has, the better of an attacker he will be. Luckily, leveling up Torgal’s Pedigree is relatively simple, as all you have to do is use him in battle.

Torgal’s Pedigree climbs the more battles he takes place in, so commanding him to perform different tasks should be a top priority for players. To command Torgal, press “Left” on the D-Pad to change from your potions menu to Torgal’s menu, then choose his actions as necessary by pressing up, right or down on your D-Pad.

Torgal has two main attacks but can also heal you if you’re low on health. If you don’t feel like commanding Torgal yourself, you can equip the Ring of Timely Assistance in Clive’s gear section. This ring makes it so Torgal will automatically attack enemies and do whatever is necessary of him during a battle.

If you’re worried that Torgal is still not dealing enough damage in fights even after leveling up his Pedigree some, don’t fret just yet. About halfway through the story of FF16, Torgal gains an ability that makes him much more powerful.

You can equip Torgal with accessories throughout the game, but those are locked until you complete certain quests. These accessories take up one of your three slots in Clive’s gear section, so you’ll have to choose whether they’re worth equipping over something else. I found that the accessories weren’t worth it over the more powerful ones that Clive gets access to, but you might feel differently, especially if you’re a big Torgal fan.

