How to fix Fallout 76 error code 3 0 5629

If you’ve encountered the Fallout 76 3 0 5629 error code at any point in the post-apocalyptic MMO, you need more than RadAway to make it go away.

Fallout is the name on everyone’s lips in 2024 thanks to the stonking success of the TV series. Positive reviews have brought a ton of eyes to the franchise, and there’s a veritable boom in interest for the series as a whole—with Fallout 76 being a big winner.

The MMO wasn’t well-received at launch, but it’s improved considerably since its debut, and now it’s hotter than a flame-covered Radroach. The only thing giving Fallout 76 players more problems than a nest of Deathclaws is the 3 0 5629 error code.

Fallout 76 error code 3 0 5629 solutions

We need to Megaton these error codes. Image via Bethesda

To fix error code 3 0 5629 in Fallout 76, you should try reinstalling the game, restarting your router, disabling your variable IP address, or link your Steam account to your Bethesda account.

Reinstall Fallout 76

No one is 100% sure why error code 3 0 5629 happens, hence why we have various ideas to try. One thing’s for sure: You should try uninstalling and reinstalling Fallout 76 if you get the error code. It will take a bit of time to do, but the end result could be worth it if the RPG works.

Restart your router

Have you tried turning it off an on again? That’s probably the most recommended advice from any tech helpline. There’s a magical science behind turning a router off and on again that none of us understand, but do it anyway, and you may find that Fallout 76 loads up and lets you into the wasteland.

Disable variable IP address

You might be using a VPN or other services that give you a variable IP address, protect you from hackers, and give you access to content otherwise restricted. However, a variable IP address comes with the caveat that it can be unstable when it comes to online games.

Fallout 76‘s unknown server error has been linked to complications with variable IP addresses. It’s worth using a static IP address for Fallout 76 and seeing if that fixes the problem, so disable your VPN if you’re using one.

Link your Steam and Bethesda accounts

A final solution that has reportedly worked for players is to make sure your Steam and Bethesda accounts are linked—which you can do by logging into the Bethesda website, signing in, and choosing to link your accounts.

None of these methods are guaranteed to work, but based on the general consensus, they’re the most likely ways to prevent error code 3 0 5629. If you’re interested in playing but haven’t started yet, you can play Fallout 76 for free, and once you do, you need to know how to get Brain Fungus.

