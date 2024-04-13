A steal helmet with gask mask vents sits on the ground with a wasteland stretching out behind it.
How to get Brain Fungus in Fallout 76

Its easier than you think.
Fallout 76 lets you encounter several types of unexpected flora and fauna in its post-apocalyptic nuclear fallout wasteland. One of the more unnatural plants you can run into is the Brain Fungus and it can be found in some of the most unexpected regions in the game.

Here’s how to get your hands on Brain Fungus in Fallout 76 and what you can use it for.

Where to get Brain Fungus in Fallout 76

Brain Fungus can be found almost exclusively in the Cranberry Bog region of the main map, which is one of the six main regions of Appalachia. To find the Cranberry Bog, travel to The Mire and move to its southern section. Explore the area to learn the lay of the land and you might even run into some Brain Fungi along the way. Just make sure to avoid the Mega Sloths.

Because of its rarity, the next thing you need to know is where to find Brain Fungi around the map and how to acquire them. No terminal hacking is required here, just your scavenging skills.

To be more specific, you can find Brain Fungus growing in any of these areas in the Cranberry Bog.

AreaApproximate number of Brain Fungi found
Abandoned Waste Dump28
Atlas Substructure19
Big Bend Tunnel52
Carleton Mine40
Carson Family BunkerSeven
The DeepSeven
Emmett Mountain Disposal Site15
Enclave Research FacilityFour
FlatwoodsTwo
Fort Defiance20
Gauley Mine26
Glassed Cavern38
Gnarled ShallowsThree
Helvetia ChurchOne
Horizon’s RestOne
Hornwright Summer VillaOne
Kanawha Nuka-Cola PlantTwo
Kerwood Mine57
The Kill BoxThree
Raleigh Clay’s BunkerTwo
The Rusty PickFive
Vault 63Two
Wendigo Cave100
Whitespring Service Entrance15
Uncanny Caverns29

In addition to these locations, you can find approximately 30 more Brain Fungi between Bog Town and Watoga. Depending on the location you go to, you may stumble across a trove of Brain Fungus, so don’t be afraid to use them if you need to.

What is Brain Fungus in Fallout 76?

Brain Fungus is a consumable item in Fallout 76. You can identify this specific fungus by one discerning attribute that it was named after: Its striking resemblance to a human brain. As far as consumables in Fallout 76 go, these are quite rare and are available only in a specific region of the main map.

Brain Fungus can be consumed either raw or cooked to satiate some hunger. However, as is with most radioactive consumables, eating it raw will give you a medium amount of radiation, among other diseases. For best results, we recommend cooking the Brain Fungus before consuming it.

Finally, if any of these areas turn into Nuke Blast zones, the Brain Fungus will mutate into Enlightened Fungus, which provides a great source of Raw Crimson Flux upon harvesting.

