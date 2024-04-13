How to get Brain Fungus in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 lets you encounter several types of unexpected flora and fauna in its post-apocalyptic nuclear fallout wasteland. One of the more unnatural plants you can run into is the Brain Fungus and it can be found in some of the most unexpected regions in the game.

Here’s how to get your hands on Brain Fungus in Fallout 76 and what you can use it for.

Where to get Brain Fungus in Fallout 76

All over the Cranberry Bog. Image via Bethesda

Brain Fungus can be found almost exclusively in the Cranberry Bog region of the main map, which is one of the six main regions of Appalachia. To find the Cranberry Bog, travel to The Mire and move to its southern section. Explore the area to learn the lay of the land and you might even run into some Brain Fungi along the way. Just make sure to avoid the Mega Sloths.

Because of its rarity, the next thing you need to know is where to find Brain Fungi around the map and how to acquire them. No terminal hacking is required here, just your scavenging skills.

To be more specific, you can find Brain Fungus growing in any of these areas in the Cranberry Bog.

Area Approximate number of Brain Fungi found Abandoned Waste Dump 28 Atlas Substructure 19 Big Bend Tunnel 52 Carleton Mine 40 Carson Family Bunker Seven The Deep Seven Emmett Mountain Disposal Site 15 Enclave Research Facility Four Flatwoods Two Fort Defiance 20 Gauley Mine 26 Glassed Cavern 38 Gnarled Shallows Three Helvetia Church One Horizon’s Rest One Hornwright Summer Villa One Kanawha Nuka-Cola Plant Two Kerwood Mine 57 The Kill Box Three Raleigh Clay’s Bunker Two The Rusty Pick Five Vault 63 Two Wendigo Cave 100 Whitespring Service Entrance 15 Uncanny Caverns 29

In addition to these locations, you can find approximately 30 more Brain Fungi between Bog Town and Watoga. Depending on the location you go to, you may stumble across a trove of Brain Fungus, so don’t be afraid to use them if you need to.

What is Brain Fungus in Fallout 76?

Brain Fungus is a consumable item in Fallout 76. You can identify this specific fungus by one discerning attribute that it was named after: Its striking resemblance to a human brain. As far as consumables in Fallout 76 go, these are quite rare and are available only in a specific region of the main map.

Brain Fungus can be consumed either raw or cooked to satiate some hunger. However, as is with most radioactive consumables, eating it raw will give you a medium amount of radiation, among other diseases. For best results, we recommend cooking the Brain Fungus before consuming it.

Finally, if any of these areas turn into Nuke Blast zones, the Brain Fungus will mutate into Enlightened Fungus, which provides a great source of Raw Crimson Flux upon harvesting.

