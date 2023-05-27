Where to find Mega Sloths in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 is the latest entry in Bethesda’s long-running Fallout series. While it is not a direct sequel to Fallout 4, Fallout 76 is considered to be a spin-off game from the main series. As is expected from a Fallout game, you will encounter a lot of mutated creatures and irradiated humans you will have to fight off to survive. One such monster is the Mega Sloth.

Mega Sloths are basically three-toed sloths as we know them, only more powerful. They are much bigger and stronger than your average sloth, standing taller than an average human because of their mutations from overexposure to radiation. You can recognize them by their giant ape-like visage, full of hair and mushrooms growing on their back.

If you want to find these Mega Sloths for yourself, there are a couple of locations in Fallout 76 where you can check them out.

Fallout 76 Mega Sloth locations

In Fallout 76, Mega Sloths are primarily found in Appalachia. They maintain the same slow, relaxed pace of normal sloths and will initially leave you alone, but once they have you in their sights, they will not hesitate to close the gap and maul you. Because of this, it is recommended to keep your distance from the Mega Sloths before engaging with them.

To find these creatures, you have to look in two different regions on the map.

The Mire: A rural region of Appalachia, east of the Savage Divide.

A rural region of Appalachia, east of the Savage Divide. Cranberry Bog: A bog in the southeastern part of Appalachia known for its red flora.

If you choose to look in The Mire region, your best option would be to head to Tanagra Town. It can be found right in the middle of The Mire and is relatively easy to find. This is the primary location in the region to check, but if you want to be more thorough about your exploration and get the most out of it, we recommend extending your search to The Treetops location in the same region.

Next, move on to the other region where you might run into Mega Sloths, Cranberry Bog, which is denoted by red flower plants. Once you get here, you will want to head to Sunset Farm to find these creatures. From this location, head to Sundew Grove next if you need to find more Mega Sloths.

If you still need to find more, an incident will occur during the Fasnacht Day event where a Mega Sloth will attack all participants involved.

That’s all of the Mega Sloth spawning locations in Appalachia, so head to these regions preferably on foot to successfully spawn these mutated sloths.

