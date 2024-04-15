How to fix Fallout 76 unknown server error

Fallout 76’s server error issue has had players scratching their heads in frustration since the MMO launched. We have some solutions you should use to remedy this.

Thanks to the 2024 TV series, Fallout 76 is cooler than ever, with fans swarming in droves to lap up all Fallout content. The show’s reviews are great, viewers are in love with the cast list and the soundtrack, and it’s already been renewed for season two. The love for the TV series has given a new lease of life to many of the actual games, and Fallout 76 is one of them.

Whether the MMO is familiar territory for you or you’re stepping into it for the first time, Fallout 76’s unknown server error is a problem.

Fallout 76 unknown server error solution

Let’s just use a Fat Man to fix it. Image via Bethesda Softworks

The best-known fixes for the Fallout 76 unknown server error issue are restarting the game and avoiding using a dynamic IP address.

Bethesda has referenced the longstanding issue and communicated these solutions via one of its Bethesda Support pages.

Restart the game

We recommend first restarting Fallout 76 on whichever platform you’re on, and it’s a logical fix given that we all turn something on and off again in the hope it magically cures an error.

If you boot up Fallout 76, log into the game, and it works, then you’re all set. But if it slaps you in the face with the unknown server issue screen again, your IP address could be causing the problem.

Avoid a dynamic or variable IP address

Having a dynamic or variable IP address means your location essentially bounces around, making it hard for thieves and hackers to infiltrate your system and steal your data. Using different IP addresses also gets around certain regional restrictions or allows you to have different accounts and users with the same website.

But when playing Fallout 76, the servers might think your location is unstable and kick you out unless you have a static IP address.

Here’s what Bethesda has to say about it,

“Playing Fallout 76 on a variable or dynamic IP is not recommended. As your IP changes, which may be every few minutes or so, the game typically either times out or kicks you back to login the next time you hit a load screen.”

If you’re playing Fallout 76, keep your IP address static and either one or both of the solutions above should alleviate your unknown server issue woes. We also have advice to fix your Brain Fungus problems.

