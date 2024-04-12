A promotional image of Lucy leaving Vault 33 from the Fallout show
Fans of the Fallout games will know that music is a big part of the series, and the mid-century 40s and 50s style also ties in the aesthetic of the Fallout world—and the television soundtrack also reflects this vibe. 

The soundtrack features a range of retro tunes, including some that have been included in the games as well. If you found yourself bobbing along to some of the songs you heard during the show, then keep reading, as we are going to be looking at all the licensed songs heard in the first season of Fallout. We’ll split them up by episode so that you’ll have an easier time finding the exact tune you might be looking for. 

All licensed songs from season one of the Fallout television series 

A promotional image of the dog from the Fallout show.
Get ready to prepare your playlist for the nuclear apocalypse. Image via Amazon Studios.
Fallout Episode Song TitleArtistFallout game the song was also used in
Episode 1: The End“Orange Colored Sky”Nat King ColeFallout 4, Fallout 76, and the trailer for Fallout: New Vegas
Episode 1: The End“Don’t Let the Stars Get In Your Eyes”Perry ComoN/A
Episode 1: The End“Who Do You Suppose”Connie ConwayN/A
Episode 1: The End“Some Enchanted Evening”The CastellsN/A
Episode 1: The End“So Doggone Lonesome”Johnny Cash featuring The Tennessee TwoN/A
Episode 1: The End“All Over Again”Johnny CashN/A
Episode 1: The End“Brighter Side”Connie ConwayN/A
Episode 1: The End“Crawl Out Through the Fallout “Sheldon Allman Fallout 4 
Episode 2: The Target“Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall”The Ink Spots and Ella FitzgeraldFallout 3 and Fallout 4
Episode 2: The Target“Don’t Fence Me In” Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters Fallout 76
Episode 2: The Target“It’s a Man”Betty HuttonFallout 4
Episode 3: The Head“Maybe”The Ink Spots Fallout, Fallout 3, Fallout 4 and Fallout 76
Episode 3: The Head“So Doggone Lonesome”Johnny Cash featuring The Tennessee TwoN/A
Episode 3: The Head“We’ll Meet Again”The Ink Spots N/A
Episode 3: The Head“Tweedle Dee”Lavern Baker N/A
Episode 3: The Head“In the Mood”Glenn Miller N/A
Episode 3: The Head“Act Naturally”Buck OwensN/A
Episode 4: The Ghoul“Let’s Go Sunning” Jack ShaindlinFallout 3
Episode 4: The Ghoul“It Ain’t the Meat”The SwallowsN/A
Episode 4: The Ghoul“Journey Into Melody”Sam FonteynN/A
Episode 4: The Ghoul“I Can Dream, Can’t I?”The Andrews Sisters N/A
Episode 5: The Past“Henry”The Jet-TonesN/A
Episode 5: The Past“Robin in the Pine”Bonnie GuitarN/A
Episode 5: The Past“Ladyfingers”Herb Alpert and the Tijuana BrassN/A
Episode 5: The Past“What a Difference a Day Made”Dinah WashingtonN/A
Episode 5: The Past“It’s Just a Matter of Time”Brook BentonN/A
Episode 6: The Trap“The Theme from ‘A Summer Place’”Percy FaithN/A
Episode 6: The Trap“Lonely Hours”Gene Armstrong and His Texas Nite HawksN/A
Episode 6: The Trap“Summer in Love”I Marc 4N/A
Episode 6: The Trap“Give Me the Simple Life”June ChristyN/A
Episode 6: The Trap“Skitter Skatter”MetrotonesN/A
Episode 6: The Trap“I’m Tickled Pink”Jack ShaindlinFallout 3
Episode 7: The Radio“I’m Tickled Pink”Jack ShaindlinFallout 3
Episode 7: The Radio“Sixteen Tons”Merle TravisFallout 76
Episode 7: The Radio“Only You”The PlattersN/A
Episode 7: The Radio“What a Difference a Day Made”Dinah WashingtonN/A
Episode 7: The Radio“You’re Everything”The DanleersN/A
Episode 7: The Radio“From the First Hello to the Last Goodbye”Jane MorganN/A
Episode 8: The Beginning“I Don’t Want to See Tomorrow”Nat King ColeN/A
Episode 8: The Beginning“We Three (My Echo, My Shadow, and Me)”The Ink SpotsFallout 76
Fallout teaser trailer“I Don’t Want to See Tomorrow”Nat King ColeN/A
Fallout official trailer“I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire” (trailer remix)The Ink Spots (remix by TOTEM)N/A
