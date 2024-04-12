Fans of the Fallout games will know that music is a big part of the series, and the mid-century 40s and 50s style also ties in the aesthetic of the Fallout world—and the television soundtrack also reflects this vibe.

The soundtrack features a range of retro tunes, including some that have been included in the games as well. If you found yourself bobbing along to some of the songs you heard during the show, then keep reading, as we are going to be looking at all the licensed songs heard in the first season of Fallout. We’ll split them up by episode so that you’ll have an easier time finding the exact tune you might be looking for.

All licensed songs from season one of the Fallout television series

Fallout Episode Song Title Artist Fallout game the song was also used in Episode 1: The End “Orange Colored Sky” Nat King Cole Fallout 4, Fallout 76, and the trailer for Fallout: New Vegas Episode 1: The End “Don’t Let the Stars Get In Your Eyes” Perry Como N/A Episode 1: The End “Who Do You Suppose” Connie Conway N/A Episode 1: The End “Some Enchanted Evening” The Castells N/A Episode 1: The End “So Doggone Lonesome” Johnny Cash featuring The Tennessee Two N/A Episode 1: The End “All Over Again” Johnny Cash N/A Episode 1: The End “Brighter Side” Connie Conway N/A Episode 1: The End “Crawl Out Through the Fallout “ Sheldon Allman Fallout 4 Episode 2: The Target “Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall” The Ink Spots and Ella Fitzgerald Fallout 3 and Fallout 4 Episode 2: The Target “Don’t Fence Me In” Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters Fallout 76 Episode 2: The Target “It’s a Man” Betty Hutton Fallout 4 Episode 3: The Head “Maybe” The Ink Spots Fallout, Fallout 3, Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 Episode 3: The Head “So Doggone Lonesome” Johnny Cash featuring The Tennessee Two N/A Episode 3: The Head “We’ll Meet Again” The Ink Spots N/A Episode 3: The Head “Tweedle Dee” Lavern Baker N/A Episode 3: The Head “In the Mood” Glenn Miller N/A Episode 3: The Head “Act Naturally” Buck Owens N/A Episode 4: The Ghoul “Let’s Go Sunning” Jack Shaindlin Fallout 3 Episode 4: The Ghoul “It Ain’t the Meat” The Swallows N/A Episode 4: The Ghoul “Journey Into Melody” Sam Fonteyn N/A Episode 4: The Ghoul “I Can Dream, Can’t I?” The Andrews Sisters N/A Episode 5: The Past “Henry” The Jet-Tones N/A Episode 5: The Past “Robin in the Pine” Bonnie Guitar N/A Episode 5: The Past “Ladyfingers” Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass N/A Episode 5: The Past “What a Difference a Day Made” Dinah Washington N/A Episode 5: The Past “It’s Just a Matter of Time” Brook Benton N/A Episode 6: The Trap “The Theme from ‘A Summer Place’” Percy Faith N/A Episode 6: The Trap “Lonely Hours” Gene Armstrong and His Texas Nite Hawks N/A Episode 6: The Trap “Summer in Love” I Marc 4 N/A Episode 6: The Trap “Give Me the Simple Life” June Christy N/A Episode 6: The Trap “Skitter Skatter” Metrotones N/A Episode 6: The Trap “I’m Tickled Pink” Jack Shaindlin Fallout 3 Episode 7: The Radio “I’m Tickled Pink” Jack Shaindlin Fallout 3 Episode 7: The Radio “Sixteen Tons” Merle Travis Fallout 76 Episode 7: The Radio “Only You” The Platters N/A Episode 7: The Radio “What a Difference a Day Made” Dinah Washington N/A Episode 7: The Radio “You’re Everything” The Danleers N/A Episode 7: The Radio “From the First Hello to the Last Goodbye” Jane Morgan N/A Episode 8: The Beginning “I Don’t Want to See Tomorrow” Nat King Cole N/A Episode 8: The Beginning “We Three (My Echo, My Shadow, and Me)” The Ink Spots Fallout 76 Fallout teaser trailer “I Don’t Want to See Tomorrow” Nat King Cole N/A Fallout official trailer “I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire” (trailer remix) The Ink Spots (remix by TOTEM) N/A

