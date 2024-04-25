Fallout 4 next-gen update price: Is it free to download?

With the popularity of the Fallout TV show soaring among gamers, the next-generation update for Fallout 4 from Bethesda goes live on April 25, bringing performance and quality fixes to console and PC platforms.

Fallout 4 has seen a resurgence in interest as players return to the Commonwealth and explore the vast world. Upgrading existing graphics quality and bugs and adding more content will further enhance the player experience.

So, read on to learn more about the next-generation update for Fallout 4.

Is the Fallout 4 next-gen update free?

Fallout 4 will have quite a few wonky weapons now. Image via Bethesda Game Studios

Yes. Players who already own Fallout 4 will get a next-generation update for no cost. The April 25 update includes native PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S applications, bringing performance and quality mode settings to the game. There will also be stability improvements and fixes while you can experience up to 60 FPS and increased resolutions on their devices.

In addition to the next-generation update, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will receive a free update, providing stability improvements, login, and quest fixes to their existing game. The update will also be accessible to those with Xbox Game Pass.

The update will support widescreen and ultra-widescreen and add stability, mods, and bug fixes for PC players.

This update allows PC players to access Fallout 4 through the Epic Games Store, in addition to Steam, Microsoft Store, and GOG. The game will also be available on Steam Deck.

What’s new in the Fallout 4 next-gen update?

Prepare for an early Halloween. Image via Bethesda Game Studios

The Fallout 4 next-gen update introduces the Pre-War cabal, The Enclave, into the game’s storyline. This includes a new quest, Echoes of the Past, where you must stop The Enclave from spreading its dangerous ideology and get a foundation in the Commonwealth.

The next-gen update also includes a Makeshift Weapon Pack to help you make weapons out of a piggy bank and Halloween decorations to help your settlements deliver that fear punch to your enemies. If you want to learn more about the best perks in Fallout 4, you can check our guide on that.

