Can you play as a Ghoul in Fallout 76?

After a disastrous launch in 2018, Fallout 76 is finally playable. Numerous patches have fixed the game, and it’s now getting a major expansion, including an updated map. After players had learned about the changes, they began wondering whether playing as a Ghoul will be possible as well.

Recommended Videos

I mean, can you really be surprised? After the immense success of Amazon Prime’s Fallout TV show, everyone has fallen in love with Ghouls. Actually, they grew fond of one of them in particular, and that’s no other than Cooper, one of the series‘ three protagonists, played by immaculate Walton Goggins. If you’re one of the franchise fans whose keen on putting some rotten skin yourself and becoming the irradiated human, we have some great news.

Are you able to play as Ghoul in Fallout 76?

Shortly speaking, Fallout 76 players cannot play as a Ghoul in the game—at least, not yet. You can’t play Ghoul in the multiplayer Fallout adventure as of now, and in fact, that won’t change anytime soon. A massive expansion called Skyline Valley is coming to Fallout 76 on June 12, and it will add a plethora of things. These are new quests, map expansion, creatures, and, as expected, a new Vault to explore.

Hancock is a ghoul from Fallout 4 and we bet we will see his cosplays in 76 soon. Image via Bethesda

Being able to become a Ghoul isn’t unfortunately one of the additions included in the Skyline Valley expansion, but there is hope on the horizon for those who are set on playing as a Ghoul at some point in the future.

When will you be able to play as Ghoul in Fallout 76?

The trailer for Skyline Valley teased that Ghouls will be a playable option in “early 2025.” We believe it should become available no later than April of that year, though, that’s only our prediction. In the end, game developers tend to push major updates back, so we wouldn’t bet money on that.

All in all, though, Ghouls fans can rejoice. They will finally be able to become an irradiated human and put on their best Cooper cosplay. Out of thousands of these creatures I met during my 20+ years in the wastelands, the show’s one is definitely the most charismatic (and arguably the meanest). And he has the best soundtrack of all time in the form of… yodeling.

Oh Shenandoah, I hear you calling…



Experience #Fallout76's Skyline Valley, complete with Appalachia's first ever map expansion, new quests, creatures, and more on June 12! pic.twitter.com/5qXNDnPKPp — Fallout (@Fallout) June 9, 2024

With Fallout 76’s customization options, we’re certain we will see players take on the mantles of popular Ghouls from the franchise, like Fallout: New Vegas’ Raul, or Fallout 4’s Hancock.

Fortunately, the wait for that should be all but painful. Like we mentioned, Bethesda is making sure we have our hands full of others errands to run in the Appalachia. Those who have put in a few dozens of hours into the title already know all too well how filled it is with mind-boggling quests and horrifying foes. So, if Skyline Valley is anything like this, another exciting journey awaits us. That is, obviously, if it isn’t bugged, and given Bethesda’s poor record in that department, we wouldn’t be so sure.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy