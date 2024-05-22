Is Fallout 4 multiplayer?

April’s release of Amazon Prime’s Fallout TV show brought back returning and new players alike to the wastelands. Many of them have decided to visit the Commonwealth, where Fallout 4 takes place, wondering whether it’s possible to enjoy it in multiplayer mode or not.

Released in 2015, Fallout 4 was one of the best games of the year, following the success of previous entries in the franchise. This time around, Bethesda decided to rework a few key mechanics, like Power Armor—but multiplayer is a different question.

Is there a multiplayer mode in Fallout 4?

Unfortunately, for those looking to play Fallout 4 with friends, we bear bad news—Fallout 4 is solely a single-player game. Developed as an action role-playing adventure from the start, it wasn’t meant to be a multiplayer adventure, unlike the next entry in the series: Fallout 76.

Sorry, son, we can’t play together this time. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Those who follow the franchise know that mods are a pivotal part of the community, often enhancing different parts of gameplay. However, despite seeing multiple announcements for working Fallout 4 multiplayer mods since its original release, we’ve failed to find one that actually works.

If you’re looking to enjoy an adventure with your friends (or make new ones) in the wasteland, we’d recommend checking out Fallout 76. The game was a flop when it initially came out in 2018, but now, after dozens of patches, it’s really fun to play. And, most importantly, it allows you to explore the post-apocalyptic world with other players at the same time.

